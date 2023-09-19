Yuvraj Singh's Record-breaking T20I Fifty: 6 Sixes Off Stuart Broad on This Day

Legendary Indian cricketer, Yuvraj Singh, marked history on this day, 16 years ago (September 19), as the first ever to score six consecutive sixes in a T20 cricket over. This monumental achievement was against England during the 2007 T20 World Cup match at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban, immortalizing him in the annals of cricket history.

The unforgettable event happened in the 19th over of India's innings, delivered by Stuart Broad. At the time, Broad was a promising talent just starting his career whereas Yuvraj had already gained fame and was in the prime of his career. He remarkably hit all of Broad's deliveries to the boundaries and also recorded the fastest fifty ever scored in T20 cricket - a record he still holds today. He achieved this impressive feat of scoring fifty runs in a mere 12 balls.

Yuvraj Singh Thanks Sand Artist for the 16th Anniversary Tribute

On Tuesday, Yuvraj showcased a clip from a sand artist named @christy_sandartist12, featuring background music from a game that occurred 16 years ago. In appreciation, he made a post sharing the art and expressing his gratitude:

“Thank you for this lovely sand art Christy Valiyaveettil ❤️ even though you created this for my birthday, today is also an apt occasion for me to share it.”

In the 2011 ODI World Cup, Yuvraj significantly helped India secure their win. He made history by being the first all-rounder to achieve 300 runs and take 15 wickets in the same 50-over tournament. With 362 runs and 15 wickets, he walked home with four Player of the Match awards, as well as the Player of the Tournament title.

In 2019, Yuvraj declared his retirement from all cricket forms. During his career, he played 304 ODIS, 58 T201s, and 40 Tests, representing India. His total runs across all formats were 11,778, including 17 centuries and 7 half-centuries.

