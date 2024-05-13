‘Please, America, Please Stop’: Charles Barkley Calls for End to Anthony Edwards Michael Jordan Comparisons

Barkley has a deep admiration for Anthony Edwards. However, he thinks the comparisons drawn between Edwards and Michael Jordan have escalated excessively.

Edwards, only 23 years old, has displayed astounding performance in the playoffs, averaging 30 points per game. He has twice achieved the 40-point score in the series against the Nuggets.

Following the Timberwolves' most recent defeat, an infuriated Barkley implored people to desist from comparing Edwards with Jordan.

An individual like Edwards, who is seeking cessation of these comparisons, endorses Barkley's point of view. Before the Wolves' 4th game in the series against the Denver Nuggets, Barkley had a humble request for all basketball enthusiasts, urging them not to compare the two players.

Implored Barkley, "Please, America, please stop the Michael Jordan chatter. This guy's had one remarkable playoff. I foresee a great future for him. He's a genuinely nice kid, and we support him and wish him the best."

His dialogue was interrupted by Shaquille O'Neal who posed a question about how close Edwards is to Jordan. Barkley emphatically responded, "Hell no".

Even when Shaq specifically probed him about Edwards' accomplishments by the age of 23, compared to Jordan's, Barkley remained unconvinced.

"I truly admire Anthony Edwards," asserted Barkley. "Please, let's not make such comparisons."

Kenny Smith then joined the conversation, giving another comparison for Edwards. He stated, "His physique and gameplay remind me more of the young D-Wade when he was leading the team with Lamar Odom and participating in the playoffs for the first time."

Anthony Edwards Shines Despite Denver Nuggets' Victory

Despite Anthony Edwards' outstanding performance, the Denver Nuggets prevailed over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night.

This for Denver levels the series at 2-2, as all four games saw wins from the visiting teams.

Minnesota began the night solidly, with the Timberwolves capitalizing on Edwards' early hot streak, who scored 11 points in under seven minutes. As such, the team took an early lead.

Timberwolves momentum changed during the final moments of the first quarter, with the Nuggets assuming the lead, not relinquishing it for the remainder of the match.

A key moment of disappointment for Wolves fans occurred at the end of the first half when Nuggets' guard Jamal Murray successfully landed an unlikely shot just before the end of the second quarter.

Following a swift dunk by the Nuggets, Timberwolves' guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker tried to create one more scoring opportunity for Minnesota before the half ended. He quickly put the ball back in play, aiming for Jaden McDaniels who was sprinting down the court.

However, the ball went over McDaniels' head, falling into Murray's hands instead. He then proceeded to sink a masterful three-quarter court shot just as the whistle signaled the end of the half.

In mere seconds, this sequence escalated the Wolves' 10-point gap into a 15-point shortfall.

Despite this setback, Edwards was the linchpin for the Timberwolves, scoring several key late-game shots, which helped keep the Wolves in contention.

He concluded the night having scored a staggering 44 points and achieved 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

