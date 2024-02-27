PM Narendra Modi Sends Heartwarming Message to Mohd Shami After He Undergoes Major Surgery

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra, expressed his well-wishes for a speedy recovery for fast bowler Mohammed Shami on X. Shami recently underwent surgery for a recurring injury.

Optimistic and confident, Modi stated that he believes Shami will overcome this setback courageously and return to the cricket field representing his country as soon as he can.

Mohammed Shami, aged 33, had his last game representing India in the ODI World Cup finals on November 19 against Australia.

He underwent surgery last Monday in London. Facing a recovery period that could last at least three months, Shami eagerly anticipates his return to full health, stating that he wants to "get back on my feet soon."

Subsequently, Shami will have to miss the IPL, scheduled for March 22 to May 26, as previously announced by PTI last week.

His participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and USA is also questionable at this point.

Last Monday, Shami shared on X: "Just had a successful heel operation on my Achilles tendon! Recovery is going to take some time, but looking forward to getting back on my feet." He included several hospital photos in his post.

Shami's Injury Impact on Gujarat Titans and India's Pace Attack

As one of the key players in India's remarkable ODI World Cup run, Shami played through pain, taking 24 wickets despite issues with his landing. This did not deter his performance.

He even flew to London for specific ankle injections in January, but unfortunately, the medication was ineffective, and he had to undergo surgery.

Shami's absence significantly impacts Gujarat Titans, who have also transferred all-rounder Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians in an all-cash transaction. Shami was the team's top wicket-taker in their second-place finish in last year's IPL.

Recently awarded the Arjuna Award, Shami has a decade-long career with 229 Test, 195 ODI, and 24 T20 wickets to his name.

With his current predicament, questions are arising about the effectiveness of the National Cricket Academy's (NCA) injury rehabilitation program for Shami.

It appears highly unlikely that Shami will recover in time for India's Test matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand at home in the coming October-November period.

Instead, his focus may be on gearing up for the critical away series against Australia.

