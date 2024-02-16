Police Reveal Possible Reason Behind Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade Shooting: Report

Kansas City Chiefs became the Super Bowl champions this year, but their celebration didn’t last long. After, their Super Bowl 2024 win, the Chiefs had to do some events as winners. But, who would have thought it would turn into a horror, with many getting injured and killed? It was not supposed to happen, but it did.

Authorities in Kansas City said on Thursday that there seemed to have been a fight among a number of people before the mass shooting at the Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration, which resulted in one fatality and 22 injuries. Chief Officer Stacey Graves stated, “This appeared to be a dispute between several people that ended in gunfire.”

There were 23 people in total, including Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who lost her life in the incident, according to Police Chief Stacey Graves' statement on Thursday. According to Graves, half of the 22 victims of the shooting spree were under the age of 16. Their ages varied from 8 to 47.

More than One Million people attended the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade

Police are trying to investigate more about the incident, trying to get as much footage and tapings fans had there. As Mayor Quinton Lucas reported, more than 800 police officers were present in the building and surrounding areas, including atop other structures, during the Valentine's Day shooting at Union Station. Lucas, along with his wife and mother, fled for their lives as the gunshots were heard. Lucas stated that the forthcoming St. Patrick's Day parade won't be canceled.

In response to early allegations that gunshots had taken place in other locations, the police chief stated that most of the gun violence had occurred on the west side of Union Station. The Chiefs' Super Bowl was attended by approx. 1 million people with the parade took place in a city with a population of around 470,000 and a metropolitan area of approximately 2 million, according to Graves. However, she emphasized that a small number of people were responsible for the violence.

