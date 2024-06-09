Polyana Viana Once Revealed Ex-Boyfriend Colby Covington’s Bizarre NSFW Request in the Bedroom

Polyana Viana, a fierce Brazilian MMA fighter, once stunned her fans. What did she reveal about Colby Covington? Her tweet exposed a bizarre bedroom request from her ex-boyfriend, the infamous UFC fighter Colby Covington. Why did Viana choose to share this?

Known as the 'Iron Lady,' Viana has always been a formidable competitor in the UFC. But this revelation takes the drama outside the Octagon. How did Covington react? Did he really get upset over her refusal?

Colby Covington brags about 'Bedroom Cardio' with Polyana Viana

Polyana Viana shocked the MMA community with a tweet that revealed an intimate detail about her ex-boyfriend, Colby Covington. She tweeted, "Colby wanted me to finger him in the a**, but I did not want to. He got upset!" This revelation quickly went viral, attracting a flood of reactions and comments from fans and fellow fighters.

The drama began back in 2021 when Covington made a bold statement during an interview with Submission Radio. He boasted about his time with Viana, saying, "I was busy, balls deep in Polyana Viana, so to get me off the couch on three weeks’ notice to fight some Leon guy, it was going to have to be a price tag."

Covington added, "I got to work on my bedroom cardio, keeping world-class championship form. I got nothing but respect for her. She’s a great girl, a beautiful girl. Most guys pay a million dollars just to hang out with Polyana."

Viana did not take kindly to these public comments. She responded, expressing her disappointment, "I have never given room for any kind of comment or judgment about my personal life, but it is not for me to judge the person’s attitude. I feel sorry for those who act so low to try to promote themselves. It is revolting."

Months later, Viana decided to air out more personal details, likely in response to Covington's earlier remarks. Her tweet about his bedroom request added fuel to an already burning fire.

This incident highlights the tumultuous relationship between the two fighters and how personal conflicts can spill over into the public domain. What do you think about Viana's decision to reveal such a personal detail?