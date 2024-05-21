‘Poor Man’s Davion Mitchell’: NBA Scouts Believe Bronny James Will Go Undrafted if Lakers Don’t Pick Him

After all the criticism and anticipation running Bronny James, the recent time seems to have come out as a bit more bitter for him.

Recently, news broke out on NBA scouts critically assessing Bronny James' prospects in the upcoming draft and expressed their skepticism about his potential to be drafted if the Los Angeles Lakers do not select him.

Dubbed as a "poor man's Davion Mitchell" by one scout, James is facing significant doubts about his ability to perform at an elite level in the NBA. A tweet surfaced online which has two of the NBA scouts remarks on their observations and findings after accessing Bronny.

Out of the two scouts, one wrote: “He’s a positional athlete who doesn’t perform as an elite one. He’s stuck between two positions. He should be a point guard given his size, but he can’t run an offense. He’s also limited as an undersized shooting guard because he can’t shoot. His comparison is a poor man’s Davion Mitchell. In my opinion, he’s not an NBA prospect.”

Mitchell, who hails from the No. 9 overall pick of the 2021 NBA draft by the Sacramento Kings, Mitchell's rookie season seemed promising as he averaged 11.5 points, 4.2 assists, and 0.7 steals per game.

However, his scoring plummeted to 5.6 points per game in his second season and further to 5.3 points per game in his third. Likewise, his minutes per game decreased from 27.7 to 18.1 to 15.3 during this time.

During his initial season at USC, despite occasional displays of promise, James struggled with inconsistency as he gradually reacclimated to the rotation.

His final stats revealed an average of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game, with shooting percentages at just 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from beyond the arc.

Bronny James Feels Weight on His Shoulders

Bronny James has openly discussed the challenges he faces as he steps onto the basketball court with the weight of his father's immense legacy.

In an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio, the 19-year-old expressed the difficulty of navigating the sport as LeBron's son and acknowledged the substantial criticism that comes his way with the big name.

"A lot of criticism gets thrown my way. But you know, I've got to deal with it. They don't know what I've been through. I just try to make the best of my opportunities that's given to me."

Despite having a towering figure in the basketball world as his father, Bronny admirably confronts the inevitable comparisons and scrutiny that stem from his familial connection.

