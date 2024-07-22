Popular Faction to Reform in Tony Khan's AEW Amid Rumors About Looming WWE Exit

In 2020, MVP introduced a heel faction featuring Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander known as The Hurt Business. The faction quickly rose to prominence, establishing dominance on WWE Raw.

At one point, every stable member held a championship, with Lashley winning the WWE title.

However, The Hurt Business was disbanded in 2021, despite its success. According to a new report, Lashley and MVP may be angling to revive the faction in AEW following the duo’s anticipated WWE departures.

The Hurt Business to debut in AEW?

The disbandment of The Hurt Business was met with disappointment among the WWE Universe. With Bobby Lashley’s and MVP’s WWE contracts set to expire soon, Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio reports that Lashley and MVP could reform the heel stable in the Jacksonville-based company.

Dave Meltzer stated on the Wrestling Observer Radio, “I know there is talk of them trying to get into AEW. Technically, nobody can talk to them because their contracts haven’t expired, but WWE is under the assumption they are leaving and plan to revamp The Hurt Business. Whether they’ll use that name depends on ownership rights. They want Shelton Benjamin, who’s also a free agent, to join them.”

It should be noted that Shelton Benjamin is currently a free agent after his WWE release in 2023. On the other hand, Bobby Lashley’s WWE contract is looming its end as he is removed from WWE’s internal roster page.

At this point, the idea of them reviving the stable in AEW is merely speculation but Meltzer noted that it is being discussed internally. It’s not far-fetched to believe that it could happen, as wrestling fans have shown keen interest in seeing the band get back together.

Meltzer also pointed out that using the “Hurt Business” name will depend on who owns the rights. That said, Tony Khan will ultimately take a call on the group’s future in AEW. Although the re-establishment of The Hurt Business is not a sure thing, fans are clamoring to see the iconic stable members join forces again.

How did The Hurt Business split?

After running roughshod over WWE during the global pandemic, The Hurt Business established itself as one of the most dominant factions in wrestling. However, the group began to show cracks when Bobby Lashley didn’t want to associate himself with Benjamin and Alexander after they lost their titles.

This led to the group splitting before WrestleMania 37, with Lashley and MVP separating from Benjamin and Alexander. Despite Lashley and MVP’s departure, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander continued to run the faction until August 2022.

It was later reported that Vince McMahon decided to split The Hurt Business, much to the dismay of MVP. Moreover, MVP also revealed recently on social media that Triple H had no intention to revive the faction.

Nonetheless, it remains to be seen if reunification of The Hurt Business materializes in AEW after Lashley’s and MVP’s rumored WWE exit.

