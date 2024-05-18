Popular Sports Analyst Criticizes WNBA for Giving Caitlin Clark Tough Schedule at the Start of Her Career

Colin Cowherd has sparked controversy by criticizing the WNBA's decision to present Caitlin Clark with a difficult schedule at the outset of her professional career.

In a recent video posted on his show's official account, Cowherd voiced his disapproval of the league's choice to subject Clark, the Indiana Fever rookie, to a challenging early slate of games.

Cowherd made a striking appeal to the Indiana Fevers as the move forward in the league. He said,”Caitlyn Clark: 28th year of the WNBA they have never had a player either good enough or interesting enough to drive marketing revenue and TV ratings so that the entire league can fly private. They fly commercials like the rest of us.”

However, the sports analyst was trying to make a point on the Fevers tough roster that is placing a hurdle before Clark as she is just starting her WNBA career.

Cowherd had one direct suggestion for the Fevers when he said,”Don't put Caitlyn Clark up in the first four games against New York twice and Connecticut twice, the best defensive teams.”

Also Read: 'Gonna Train Soon With Uchiha Steph': NBA Fans Compare Bronny James to Boruto After His Remark on Playing With LeBron

Liberty Upset Caitlin Clark at Home Debut

However, Caitlin Clark's awaited home debut with the Fever was marred by a dominant performance from the New York Liberty, resulting in a resounding 102-66 victory for the visiting team.

Breanna Stewart emerged as a key figure for the Liberty, showcasing her prowess by notching 31 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks, leading her team to a comprehensive win.

The two-time WNBA MVP's stellar performance, particularly in the first half where she scored 20 of her 31 points, laid the foundation for the Liberty's triumph, effectively spoiling Clark's home debut.

Despite Clark's standout college career and the high expectations surrounding her, the No. 1 overall draft pick's performance fell short in the face of the Liberty's dominance. Recording just nine points on 2-of-8 shooting from the floor, including a 1-of-7 performance from beyond the arc, Clark faced a formidable challenge against the Liberty's staunch defense.

Also Read: Stephen A Smith Reveals He Was Set for Tom Brady Like Netflix Roast but Sister Said 'It Ain't Happening'

Caitlin Clark Reacted to A’ja Wilson’s Comment on Her Popularity

Caitlin Clark, the standout number one overall draft pick of the Indiana Fever in the WNBA, recently addressed controversy sparked by A'ja Wilson's claims regarding her popularity.

In response to Wilson's suggestion that her recognition stems from being white, Clark tactfully avoided direct refutation, instead emphasizing the inclusive opportunities available for all players within the WNBA.

Steering the focus towards the overall growth of the sport, Clark showcased her maturity and strategic approach to handling sensitive issues while asserting her commitment to promoting inclusivity and diversity within the league.

Also Read: 'First Take Downfall': NBA Fans Berate ESPN Hosts for Discussing Stephen A Smith vs LeBron James in 1-on-1