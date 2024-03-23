Popular Tech Youtuber MKBHD Shares STRIKING REACTION to Victor Wembanyama's dunk against Memphis Grizzlies

Victor Wembanyama has quickly made a name for himself since entering the NBA. As the number one draft pick in the last NBA draft, he was thrust into the spotlight and faced immense anticipation.

During the Memphis Grizzlies versus San Antonio Spurs game, GG Jackson, a Grizzlies rookie, lost his shot to 7-foot-4 Spurs center Victor Wembanyama. As Jackson pushed towards the basket, Wembanyama's monumental 8-foot wingspan swallowed Jackson's drive, leading to a spectacular counterattack and dunk by Wembanyama.

This remarkable dunk stirred excitement on social media, leaving fans and notable tech YouTuber MKBHD in awe of Wembanyama's skills.

Here's a compilation of some of the best fan reactions to that thunderous dunk.

The Spurs went head-to-head with the Memphis Grizzlies, whose rookie put on a power-packed performance for the fans. Despite his efforts, the Spurs couldn't clinch the victory as the Grizzlies made an impressive comeback and snatched a slender win over the unfortunate Spurs.

Victor Wembanyama Opens Up After Spurs' Loss

Victor Wembanyama's potential game-winning fade-away 3-pointer, shot at the buzzer, did not hit its target. As a result, the San Antonio Spurs missed a golden chance to bag a remarkable victory against the frequently under-staffed Memphis Grizzlies squad.

While reflecting on the gut-wrenching 99-97 defeat, the highly prized talent couldn't help but ponder the missed opportunities beyond his failed last-second attempt.

"I failed to nail it," Wemby voiced his regret to ClutchPoints, referring explicitly to the massive lead of nearly 20 points that his team once enjoyed.

Not even his seventh game of the season scoring more than 30 points, his third this month, was enough to rid the budding talent of the feeling of squandered opportunities. As the top selection of last summer’s draft, Wembanyama’s regret ran deep.

In owing to his failure to "nail it," Wembanyama directed attention to his team's once comfortable 17-point lead in the second quarter.

"I can recall a moment during the first half when we were notably ahead," reminisced Wemby, before delving into the missed chance.

"Once it hit me, I noted the critical essence of keeping up our intensity regardless of our opposition. Whether we're playing against [Joel] Embiid or Giannis [Antetokounmpo], we must sustain the same competitive spirit. I intended to maintain such game intensity, so these are errors I pledge not to repeat," vowed the Spurs’ top scorer.

