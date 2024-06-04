Positive Update Emerges on Dominik Mysterio’s Recovery Amid Prolonged In-Ring Absence

Dominik Mysterio has not been competing for a while. The former North American Champion hit a setback on April 15, 2024, during his match against Andrade when he suffered a Tommy John injury. Despite his condition, the 27-year-old star has continued to appear weekly on Raw. In fact, Dominik Mysterio is currently involved in WWE’s hottest storyline with Liv Morgan.

Amidst the drama surrounding him and Liv Morgan, a positive update has emerged regarding his health. Mysterio may be close to making his in-ring return.

Dominik Mysterio is reportedly ready to make an in-ring return

According to Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio, Dominik Mysterio has healed well. In fact, he is even cleared to run the ropes again. Meltzer stated on his outlet, “He’s cleared to do physicality.”

Initially, it was reported that Dirty Dom would require surgery with a recovery timeline of 6 to 8 weeks. Thankfully, Dom Dom relayed in an interview with ComicBook Nation that his condition improved without having to undergo surgery. Depending on the severity of the condition, it doesn’t necessarily always require surgery, as it can be treated through physical therapy.

Moreover, Dom was notably seen without sporting an arm sling on the latest edition of Raw. Mysterio even got involved during JD McDonagh’s match against Braun Strowman by attacking the latter with a chair.

However, Strowman swatted away the chair with ease. By the looks of things, it’s conspicuous that Mysterio is ring-ready. Although his in-ring comeback is not official yet, it can not be too far off.

Liv Morgan saves Dominik Mysterio on WWE Raw

As previously mentioned, Dominik Mysterio got involved in the match and soon found himself in the path of Braun Strowman, the Monster of All Monsters. Mysterio then attempted to flee, but Strowman soon caught up to him. As Strowman approached Mysterio to inflict damage, Liv Morgan made her way to the ringside and shielded Mysterio, deterring Strowman.

At this rate, Liv Morgan’s affection for Dirty Dom is palpable. However, there’s going to be hell to pay for Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan when “Mami” Rhea Ripley finally makes her return.