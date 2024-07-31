Possible Date for Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones Revealed as Insider Shares Dana White’s Thought on the Fight

Could the wait for the heavyweight showdown between Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones stretch into mid-2025? According to UFC veteran and analyst Chael Sonnen, that's a strong possibility. On his YouTube channel, Sonnen spills the beans on why this blockbuster fight might land during International Fight Week 2025.

He hints at retirement talks, potential injuries, and venue hassles that could push back the date. Is Tom Aspinall willing to wait that long, or will he choose to stay active with other opponents? Sonnen's insights suggest that the road to this titanic clash is fraught with uncertainties. What does this mean for fight fans and Aspinall's career?

The hurdles: Miocic, retirement, and venue concerns

Chael Sonnen didn't mince words when he detailed the potential hurdles for the highly anticipated bout between Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones. "The information that we were given by Dana was yes, Tom versus the winner of Jon and Stipe. Guys, we’re talking about, very realistically, for sure that’s a 2025 fight. But very realistically they’re probably going to save that… for International Fight Weekend of 2025," he explained.

His prognosis involves not just the typical fight logistics but also personal decisions, as Jones has hinted at retirement after his upcoming fight with Stipe Miocic.

Moreover, Sonnen underscored the uncertainties surrounding the fight's fruition. "If we had him here right now and we said, 'hey, we can make this happen, but we don’t know if it will happen. We got to get a guy that said he’s going to retire, we gotta get him to agree. Oh, by the way we gotta get him past Stipe Miocic, which is not easy for anybody."

He continued, "We gotta get him healed, we got to play the venue game like anybody else. And then if it all works out, July of next year. Do you want that or would you like to see what’s behind door B?’ I think Tom would say 'I want to see what’s behind door B. I want to stay busy.'"

Interestingly, after Aspinall's decisive victory and subsequent call-out, Jones only offered a cryptic tweet, saying, "Supply and demand at its finest, I love it." The odds now favor Aspinall. Moving from a +170 underdog in 2023 to a -150 favorite over Jones signals a significant shift in perception and betting confidence.

Chael Sonnen praises Tom Aspinall’s knockout power

Chael Sonnen couldn't hide his admiration for Tom Aspinall's knockout power , especially after his UFC 304 victory over Curtis Blaydes.

"And one thing about Tom that you won’t find, well, on Jon Jones’ record, you probably would on Stipe’s, but you would not find it on Daniel Cormier’s record. I’m trying to think great heavyweight you would not find on Randy Couture’s record. One thing about Tom is these boys he’s putting down, these are the big heavyweights," Sonnen explained.

This impressive ability to overpower such massive opponents sets Aspinall apart. Now, after his standout performance, the calls for a match against Jon Jones are louder than ever, with Aspinall himself asserting post-fight. The stage is set, and Dana White has hinted at a deal that could finally make this dream fight a reality.

Will Dana White manage to pull off this dream fight for International Fight Week 2025? Or will Aspinall choose to stay active and take on another opponent in the meantime?

