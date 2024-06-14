Possible New Date for Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler Revealed; Check Out

The Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight at UFC 303 is off. Fans were eagerly waiting for this showdown. But why was it canceled? What’s next for McGregor and Chandler? Rumors started when the pre-fight press conference in Dublin was abruptly dropped.

McGregor hinted at injury concerns on social media. Ariel Helwani confirmed that the fight was in jeopardy. Now, new dates are being discussed. Could we see this fight in late August or September? The UFC has other big plans for UFC 306.

A new date for McGregor vs. Chandler emerges

According to Championship Rounds, the UFC has decided not to have Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler headline UFC 306. They tweeted, "The UFC does not want Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler to headline #UFC306 at The Sphere, as they already have a couple of fights lined up for that card." Instead, the fight is likely to be rescheduled for August 31st or late September.

So, what’s replacing the McGregor vs. Chandler fight at UFC 303? UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will now step up to defend his title in a rematch against Jiri Prochazka. This fight was originally rumored for later in the summer, but it’s happening sooner than expected.

Additionally, the co-main event will also see a change. Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes will face off in the new co-main event. They are stepping in after Jamahal Hill had to pull out due to a knee injury.

Hill was originally set to fight Carlos Ulberg. Now, Ulberg will go against former title challenger Anthony Smith, who is stepping up on short notice.

Helwani hints

Now that Pereira and Prochazka are headlining the pay-per-view event, the McGregor vs. Chandler fight could be in limbo. However, Ariel Helwani provided an optimistic update. He posted that the fight could take place in August or September.

"They have a new main event lined up (that doesn’t include McGregor and Chandler). They have a new co-main lined up... The consensus seems to be that they want to announce it all + the new date for McGregor x Chandler," Helwani shared.

He added, "August or September has been discussed, and that would likely mean creating new PPV dates those months (8/31 and 9/28) have been discussed." So, while the exact date isn’t finalized, fans might not have to wait much longer.

So, what do you think about these updates? Are you excited for the new main event at UFC 303, or are you more eager to see McGregor and Chandler finally face off?

