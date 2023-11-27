Possible Seth Rollins and CM Punk storyline and fight date: Report

CM Punk returned to WWE at the last pay-per-view of this year Survivor Series 2023. At the end of the show. Punk’s return is unarguably one of the best and loudest WWE returns of at least this decade.

Fans were happy after Best in the World made his return. But a video went viral on the internet where Seth Rollins was looking upset and angry and was pointing the middle finger at CM Punk. fans were told nobody knew about Punk’s return and it was the best-kept secret of WWE.

Fans were shocked and confused was Seth Rollins angry about Punk’s return or this was a storyline?

Now a recent report by WWE insider Kermit suggested, that Rollins was one of the guys who knew Punk was coming back.

Drip God and CM Punk have a past and have taken shots at each other previously. Rollins did not like The Second City Saint and he has been very vocal about not liking CM Punk.

He further claimed, that Punk’s initial opponent could be Seth Rollins and they can face each other at Royal Rumble 2024 or WrestleMania 40.

Seth Rollins again reacts to CM Punk's return

CM Punk is advertised for Monday Night Raw which officially makes him part of Red Brand. And the major champion of Red Brand is Seth Rollins. Rollins recently reacted to Punk’s recent return to WWE at a live event where people were chanting Punk’s name.

“I'm not going to waste any more breath on anyone who has been gone for eight years, has done nothing but try to tear this place down. I want to use my breath to talk about the people who worked to make WWE the hottest ticket in town.” Seth Rollins expressed about CM Punk.

CM Punk and Seth Rollins are two of the most talented pro wrestlers in the industry active today. Their rivalry will be a five-star classic with the personal history behind them.

WWE is best known for recreating personal problems on screen from Rock vs John Cena, Bret Hart vs Vince McMahon, and many more.

