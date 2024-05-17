Potential Date for Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest Championship Match Revealed: WWE Report

WrestleMania XL was undoubtedly one of the best Mania of all time; WWE Universe witnessed significant championship changes, from Cody Rhodes ending the iconic four-year championship reign of Roman Reigns to Bayley overcoming her former faction and feeling like becoming champion.

One of the most exciting championship changes was the WWE heavyweight championship. Seth Rollins, the WH Champion, locked horns with former WWE champion and 2024 Men Elimination Chamber winner Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior defeated Seth Rollins and became champion, snatching the destiny of CM Punk, whom he intentionally injured at the Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event. After capturing the championship, Drew McIntyre started to mock Punk, who was on the commentary desk for the match for the WWE Heavyweight championship. CM Punk launched an attack on Drew McIntyre.

Mr.Money in the Bank 2024 Damian Priest from The Judgement Day cashed in his briefcase on already-hurt Drew McIntyre; after defeating Drew, Damian Priest captured the WWE Heavyweight championship.

Drew McIntyre will eventually pursue his title, which he lost due to disadvantage; a recent report by WON has suggested a potential date between him and Damian Priest.

Per WON, “The world title match with Damian Priest defending against Drew McIntyre is expected to take place at Clash at the Castle on 6/16 in Glasgow, Scotland. It’s notable because that angle has been started with Priest positioned as the babyface, but in Scotland, no doubt McIntyre will be the strong babyface. The finish there would look to be either McIntyre winning since he didn’t at the last Clash of the Castle, or CM Punk once again costing McIntyre.”

“The former makes the most sense because McIntyre would make the most sense as champion as Punk, Priest, and Seth Rollins would have stronger title storylines with McIntyre as Rollins, Punk, and McIntyre would have with Priest.”

All WWE Premuim Live Event of 2024

These past few years have been prime years for WWE products. The company has seen tremendous growth in all sectors, including merchandise sales, television ratings, social media numbers, and more. WWE is constantly hosting international shows. This year, WWE has had two major global events so far. Here is a list of all exciting WWE premium live events this year in 2024.

May 25: WWE King and Queen of the Ring

May 26: WWE NXT Battleground

June 15: WWE Clash at the Castle

July 6: WWE Money in the Bank

August 3: Summer Slam 2024

August 31: WWE Bash in Berlin, Germany, at Mercedes-Benz Arena

