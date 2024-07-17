Potential Date for Massive Davante Adams Trade From Raiders Revealed Amid Aaron Rodgers Reunion Rumors

The Packers traded off Davante Adams in the 2022 offseason. The wide receiver wasn’t happy with his contract terms. Adams and the Packers ended their relationship on a poor note. The 31-year-old asked to be traded to the Raiders, and the Packers made it happen. Boomer Esiason, however, reported that another Adams trade is on the cards.

Adams represented the Packers for eight years, missing only 13 games. The Raiders WR made it to First-team All-Pro thrice and Pro-Bowl six times during his tenure. He was the league leader in receiving touchdowns in 2020 and 2022. He signed a five-year deal worth $141.25 million, making him the highest-paid WR then.

When will Davante Adams get Traded by the Raiders?

Boomer Esiason of WFAN presented a report on Davante Adams's trade on Monday, July 15. He believes that the Raiders would certainly trade Adams. Esiason claimed that he knows the trade's expected date if the deal actually goes through.

Boomer thinks the Adams trade would happen in late August or early September. He reasoned that the Raiders' dead cap this year is $40 million if they trade Adams. Esiason said he had heard that the trade would take place. The cap hit for Adams is set at $25 million.

Esiason’s reports haven’t been very accurate in the past. It’s hard to get a clear picture of the trade just based on Boomer’s report. He had reported that Ben Johnson would become the Washington Commanders’ head coach. Boomer had also claimed that the franchise would change its name to Washington Admirals.

If the Raiders get desperate and the Jets go all in this season, this trade will definitely happen. Fans would love to see Rodgers and Adams play alongside each other. It’d be interesting to see if they can lead the franchise to a Super Bowl playing together.

Aaron Rodgers wants to reunite with Davante Adams

Rodgers and Adams moved to the Jets and the Raiders, respectively, after playing together for the Packers. The Raiders WR opened up about the possibility of playing with Rodgers ever again on the Up & Adams Show. He also revealed his conversation with Rodegrs on the matter.

Adams revealed that Rodgers has been in his ear about it, but it’s not easy. They can sit and talk about the old times any day. But their discussion about a reunion has reached a dead end. Adams has told Rodgers that he is a Raider. He has no plans of leaving the franchise, at least until his contract expires in 2026.