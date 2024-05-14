Potential Debut Date Of Uncle Howdy's Faction Possibly Revealed Through QR Code On WWE RAW This Week

Each week, we are heading towards the potential return of Uncle Howdy, who is rumored to be portrayed by Bo Dallas. WWE has been dropping hints with QR codes each week. On this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, WWE showed another bizarre QR code, possibly hinting at a major clue for the highly anticipated debut of the faction led by Uncle Howdy.

What does this week's QR code show?

Upon scanning this week's QR code, it will lead you to the website of WWE. The landing page has a piece of newspaper talking about the inexplicable disappearance of a mysterious woman.

The newspaper says that local authorities are seeking assistance from residents to find a missing woman who hasn't been found since the weekend. Without showing the name, it mentions that the 31-year-old woman's last appearance was at home, which is also her workplace to see patients.

The close ones of the missing woman state that she doesn't have any potential foe. In addition to that, some notes have been found at her home, but the local authorities have refused to comment regarding it. The missing woman in the photo appears to be wearing glasses and has blonde hair.

The identity of the missing woman might be ambiguous at present. The best clue from the newspaper piece is the author's name. The article is written by Wendy Lucho, and it is an anagram of Uncle Howdy.

Landing Page of QR code-

The possible debut date

Apart from the strange author's name, another photo after scanning the QR code shows a floppy disk and a note. Alongside the floppy disk, the note has a reference to the date 16th May 2024. Despite a peculiar spelling, possibly to confuse fans, the note has Twitch written on it and specifies 4 PM.

May 16 falls on Thursday, meaning there is no RAW, SmackDown, or even NXT to make any significant announcement about Uncle Howday and his new faction. However, the note implies we might see a major revelation on the live streaming platform Twitch at 4 PM. Stay tuned if all the clues from the QR code align perfectly.

