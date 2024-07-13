Potential Location for WWE Survivor Series 2024: Major UPDATE

WWE is hitting it out of the park with its perpetual success. Aside from its recent record-setting business numbers, WWE is striking gold with its tremendous success in its Premium Live Events.

That said, a major new update has disclosed the potential location for one of WWE’s Big Four events later this year. The event in discussion is the Survivor Series.

Survivor Series WarGames 2023 broke records as it marked the return of CM Punk and Randy Orton.

The show emanated from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. This time, the WWE Survivor Series may take place in the City of Angels in a whole new venue.

WWE eyes Los Angeles for 2024 Survivor Series at the new Intuit Dome

According to WrestleVotes, WWE has discussed bringing Survivor Series 2024 to Los Angeles at a new venue called the Intuit Dome. The premium live event is set to take place on Saturday, November 30. It should also be noted that the Intuit Dome is located across from SoFi Stadium, which was the home for WrestleMania 39.

The report from WrestleVotes states, “WWE has had significant discussions about bringing the 2024 Survivor Series to Los Angeles at the brand new Intuit Dome on Saturday, November 30th. The Intuit Dome, located across from SoFi Stadium, will officially open on August 15th with a Bruno Mars concert.”

The Intuit Dome will see its grand opening on August 15 with a Bruno Mars concert. The Survivor Series has historically been a mainstay WWE premium live event since 1987.

Aside from last year’s memorable event, Survivor Series gave the fans some of the most shocking and historic moments, like The Undertaker’s debut, The Montreal Screwjob, and many more.

The inclusion of the WarGames match has not been confirmed at this point. However, given the success the Survivor Series event has seen with the WarGames match in recent years, it is highly possible to see it return later this year.

WWE recently announced a massive venue partnership with Indiana Sports Corp for 2025

WWE is undeniably seeing unparalleled success under Triple H’s leadership. The company recently announced its venue partnership with Indiana Sports Corp to host its major premium live events, such as WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam.

Indianapolis, being the motorsport capital of the world, would bode well for WWE’s marquee premium live events.

The first phase of this partnership will see the Royal Rumble take place at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 1, 2025. In addition, the SummerSlam premium live event will be held at the same location and transformed into a two-night affair, much like WrestleMania.

At this point, the possibilities are endless for WWE. It’s a great time to be a wrestling fan.