Potential Locations For 2025 WWE Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and WrestleMania Revealed: Report

The WWE Royal Rumble is just six months away, and the locations for one of the biggest events are being discussed. Even though WWE hasn’t announced any location so far, a report has claimed that the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, is being considered for next year’s Royal Rumble event.

WWE has already given hints of having WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, with The Undertaker also revealing this recently in his podcast. Similarly, SummerSlam 2026 in Minneapolis for two nights is another event WWE has already announced. And now eyes are on the Royal Rumble 2025 event next year.

Will Lucas Oil Stadium host the Royal Rumble 2025 and other big WWE events?

According to a recent report by Wrestlevotes, WWE and the Indiana Sports Corp. are nearing a multi-event deal to bring the 2025 Royal Rumble event to the Lucas Oil Stadium. The event is expected to happen on February 1, 2025.

They wrote on X, “I’m told WWE & the Indiana Sports Corp. are nearing a multi-event deal, starting with the 2025 Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, February 1st, 2025.

In addition, the deal is likely to include a future WrestleMania & SummerSlam, which would both take place at Lucas Oil Stadium.”

Will WrestleMania 42 be happening at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis?

WWE can announce Royal Rumble 2025 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, but for WrestleMania to happen there, the city will have to wait. The reason being, WrestleMania 41 is locked for Las Vegas, while WrestleMania 42 is probably going to happen in Minneapolis.

Saudi Arabia is also looking to host WrestleMania and Royal Rumble around 2026 and 2027. Similarly, Nashville is also another possible location for WrestleMania 27.

So, it seems Indianapolis might not be able to host WrestleMania for at least another five years. And then WWE also has some plans to go overseas for WrestleMania. Amidst all of this, the Lucas Oil Stadium might be unlucky to host WrestleMania.