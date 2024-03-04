Power Couple Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Reportedly Venturing into Fragrance Market with a Collaborative Signature Scent

The air is filled with speculation, and possibly a brand new scent created by none other than Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce- or as fans like to call them: Tayvis. This venture could add to their fortune by a whopping amount of $10 Million.

A Scent-sational Project

‘They said no one has to know what they do’ but the buzz is louder than ever that the 4-Time Album of the Year Winner and the 3-Time Super Bowl Champion are on their way to add another feather to their cap. With their enormous popularity, this partnership has the potential to completely rewrite the rules of what constitutes success in the celebrity fragrance industry.

Both Swift and Kelce have been associated with numerous lucrative deals in the past, but the fragrance industry presents a different challenge. So what makes this different? As per reports, this endeavor is not just concerned with financial gains but also enhancing their already ‘enchanted’ connection with the fans. This project is also likely to establish the couple, who are already household names, as a brand.

Not Taylor’s First Rodeo

The Pop Star is no stranger to the fragrance world. In 2011, Taylor Swift had launched her perfume ‘Wonderstruck. The following year she launched her second perfume, ‘Wonderstruck Enchanted’. She has had three other products in the fragrance field since then, the last one being launched in 2014.

While there were reports of the line underperforming, the results may be different this time as her popularity and fan base have increased multifold since 2011. Also, the collaboration with Travis is likely to bring a larger audience to the brand.

The Super Impact

This collaboration will not only be a massive business venture but also the first step towards potentially establishing a legacy or maybe even a big ‘Reputation’.

This whirlwind romance has its fans and haters but one can’t deny the speed at which it has gained traction. This deal will only add to that and subsequently gift fans the trophy of a deeper connection to their loved icons.

