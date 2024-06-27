Practice Video of LeBron James Working Out With Sons Bronny and Bryce Ahead of 2024 NBA Draft Goes Viral

Imagine a legend playing with his two boys in the same field. Isn’t it wholesome? In sports, few things capture the public's imagination like the blend of legacy and future promise. Lebron James' family has been a blend of past, present, and future. A recent viral video features NBA superstar LeBron James and his sons, Bronny and Bryce.

James needs no introduction in Basketball, however, the GOAT is now training himself for the 2024 Olympics and along with this, practicing with his two sons for upcoming championships. Take a look at the tweet.

Lebron James’ growth and preparation for the 2024 NBA Draft

On June 26, Chris Brickley, a popular basketball trainer, captured and shared a legacy video on a social media platform called X. The location was Sky Gym in New York City.

The footage quickly went viral, sparking excitement among fans and media outlets alike, with Overtime and SLAM amplifying its reach.

This summer is a pivotal time for the James family, as each member prepares for their next big step in basketball. Bronny, fresh off a season with the USC Trojans, is eyeing the 2024 NBA Draft. His current projection as the No. 55 pick is a significant milestone, and his training sessions with his father and brother are crucial in honing his skills and readiness.

Bryce, on the other hand, is focusing on the Team USA U17 trials, aiming to make his mark on the international stage.

LeBron's preparation for the Summer Olympics in Paris is another highlight. At 39, he continues to defy expectations with his performance and dedication. The recent footage from Brickley's gym shows that despite his age, LeBron remains a dominant force, combining experience with enduring athletic prowess. His involvement in his sons' training is not only a testament to his commitment to their development but also a reflection of his enduring passion for the game.

The viral video has garnered millions of views, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide, but along with games, family is equally important for James.

The importance of family in the James Legacy

Lebron James is a family figure. He has mentioned enough times how much his family and his children are important to him. And, a recent video of training with his upcoming legacy for America Basketballers shows yet another commitment toward his family.

There’s a reason why. Younger James couldn’t spend much love, or time with his dad.

In 2019, he once mentioned to the media, “When I was younger, I didn’t have a dad. So my whole thing was like, whenever I have a kid, not only is he going to be a junior, I’m gonna do everything that this man didn’t do.”

Furthermore, when he once lost finals in 2017, he added, “No. I mean, listen. I’ve lost five Finals. What are you going to do about it? No. What’s going to stick with me is seeing my daughter smile, seeing my kids graduate high school, college. Hopefully my daughter will go off and meet the man of her dreams.”

Continuing further, LeBron said, “That’s what’s going to stick with me. I keep telling you all, these games and wins and losses — yeah, I love it — but it’s not the be all and end all for me. So I’ve had so many moments in this game that I’m going to cherish. But Game 3 here in the Finals or a game there, I’m good. I don’t lose sleep anymore.”

LeBron has often spoken about his dream of playing alongside Bronny in the NBA, a goal that seems increasingly possible given his longevity in the sport.

