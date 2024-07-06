’Prayers Are With Him’: Stipe Miocic Offers Condolences to Francis Ngannou Following His Son’s Death

In a heartfelt moment, Stipe Miocic offered his condolences to Francis Ngannou at UFC International Fight Week. Have you heard about the tragic loss of Ngannou's son, Kobe? Miocic, a former UFC heavyweight champion, shared his feelings in a candid interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of Shak MMA.

What did Miocic say that touched so many hearts? He expressed deep empathy, saying, “That’s terrible, I wish nothing but the best,” Miocic, a father of two, revealed how this news gives him anxiety. Why is this moment so significant? It highlights the bond and mutual respect within the MMA community during times of personal hardship.

Miocic chokes back emotion discussing Ngannou's loss

Stipe Miocic's words resonated deeply with the MMA community. He said, “That’s terrible, I wish nothing but the best you know, I don’t want to talk about him it’s really just because I have two kids of my own and it just really gives anxiety thinking about it. I feel terrible for him. I don’t know what he’s going through. I’m with him, prayers are with him. I just really am with him.” These heartfelt words show how much Miocic empathizes with Ngannou’s loss.

Ngannou, a former UFC heavyweight champion, tragically lost his 15-month-old son, Kobe, recently. The news shook the fighting community. Ngannou announced the heartbreaking news on social media, expressing his profound grief.

He wrote, “Too soon to leave but yet he’s gone. My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy. Now, he’s laying without life. I shouted his name over and over but he’s not responding. I was my best self next to him and now I have no clue of who I am. Life is so unfair to hit us where it hurts the most.”

In another emotional post, Ngannou questioned the fairness of life, writing, “What’s the purpose of life if what we’re fighting tooth and nail to get away from is what finally hit us the hardest!? Why is life so unfair and merciless? Why does life always take what we don’t have? I’m fucking tired.”

The exact cause of Kobe's death has not been disclosed. However, the impact of his passing on Ngannou and his family is evident. The MMA world has shown immense support, with many fighters and fans expressing their condolences.

Ngannou dedicates future fight to son in emotional moment

Francis Ngannou's coach, Eric Nicksick, shared an emotional update on "The MMA Hour" about Ngannou's journey of healing. “He’s healing,” Nicksick said. “That’s the best I can say. He’s healing. You’re seeing the smile back on his face. You’re seeing the banter. He’s back in the gym talking trash to [Sean] Strickland and everybody around the room.”

Although Ngannou doesn’t have his next fight booked, he’s back in training, which is a positive sign. During a recent dinner, Ngannou made a poignant statement to his coach.

“He looked at me at dinner last week and was like, ‘This next one’s for Kobe.’ That shit hit me,” Nicksick shared. “I was like, f*ck, whoever you’re fighting next, God bless them. If this is what we’re fighting for, this man is going to be dialed in.”