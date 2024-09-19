'Prayers for Jimmy': WWE Fans Share Concerns As Rikishi Makes Cryptic Post About Son's Health

Amidst the heightened excitement about Jimmy Uso’s WWE return from his hiatus, his father Rikishi dropped a bomb on X on Wednesday, sending fans into worrying about Jimmy’s health.

On his X account, Rikishi wrote, “Dear GOD???? for strength & health to continue #JimmyUso #wwe #Bloodline #Anoai #Fatu. Stay prayed for my boy #JonathanFatu.”

This post left the fans worried about Jimmy’s health. One fan wrote, “Prayers up for Jimmy.”

Another wrote, “Well this is certainly a very concerning post.. I really hope Jimmy is okay ?? I'm so worried now.”

A third commented, “We will always pray for your boy and the entire family. We support you guys good times and bad.”

Another fan wrote, “Idk what’s going on but I hope he’s good.”

The fans got more worried as Rikishi made a serious post and did not specify anything further. A lot of users also criticized the WWE legend for just making a concerning post without clarifying anything further.

However, wrestling journalist Sean Ross Sapp later wrote on his X account that his sources in WWE told him that all was well with Jimmy Uso and there’s nothing to worry about. “In following up with people in WWE, they say they've spoken to Jimmy Uso, who says he's fine. I don't have any further context beyond that,” he wrote.

Advertisement

But still, Rikishi’s post does hold validity, as a post of this nature wouldn’t have been made by a renowned personality without any context. There must have been a reason behind the same.

Jimmy Uso hasn’t been seen in WWE since April 2024, when he was attacked by a debuting Tama Tonga on the instructions of Solo Sikoa. The Samoan leader had shown disgust against Jimmy for losing his WrestleMania 40 match against his brother, Jey Uso, and tarnishing the legacy of Bloodline.

Jimmy Uso was expected to return either before or at SummerSlam 2024, joining the ranks with Roman Reigns to take on Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline 2.0. However, nothing of that sort has happened in the past few months.

This might also be because of some health concerns about Jimmy Uso, and this might have been the reason for his absence from the WWE shows. Rikishi’s post now amplifies this concern. For now, WWE hasn’t given an official statement yet, and Jimmy Uso’s return is left on the cards. Let’s see when this happens.