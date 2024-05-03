‘Praying on Your Downfall’: NBA Fans Show Disappointment at Patrick Beverley After He Throws Ball at Fan

With just 2:32 left on the clock in the fourth quarter of Game 6 and the Bucks down by 20 points, Patrick Beverley, the guard, twice hurled a basketball at Pacers fans sitting close to Milwaukee's bench.

Beverley first aimed his toss at a male fan, but it ended up hitting an unaware female in her head.

When the male fan returned the ball to Beverley, he instantly hurled it back towards him with a significant, close to striking a Bucks assistant who stood in the path inadvertently The male fan quickly blocked the ball.

Upon witnessing this act, X fans didn't miss a beat and immediately expressed their displeasure towards Beverley.

Jae Crowder, a forward for the Bucks, attempted to pacify Beverley, but Beverley brushed him off before settling back on the bench. Security promptly stepped in and seemed to escort some fans out.

According to Jim Owczarski and Emmett Prosser's article in The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Beverley stayed silent regarding the event after the defeat, which led to the Bucks's elimination from the playoffs. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Yet, late into the night, Beverley addressed the incident on his social media accounts. "Not Fair at all. The exchange between a fan and our ball club all night. We warned and asked for help all night. Not fair," he penned down.

Roughly six hours later, Beverley posted a follow-up tweet, "But I have to be better. And I will."

Interestingly, Beverley also declined to talk with an ESPN producer post the game, as she was not a subscriber of his podcast, tweets Pacers reporter Alex Golden. This type of behavior isn't new for Beverly, mentions Jack Maloney from CBS Sports.

ALSO READ: Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report: Will Kawhi Leonard Play Against Mavericks on May 3? Deets Inside

Charles Barkley Calls for Patrick Beverley's Suspension After On-Court Incident

After the game, Charles Barkley of NBA on TNT expressed his opinion on the incident and suggested a suspension for Beverley. He voiced, "He struck a woman on the head. He will be out. Expect a suspension for him. Striking a woman is never acceptable," Barkley commented.

He added, "I've done foolish things in the past and faced criticism. But this is just not. There should be a suspension and a significant one at that, considering he didn't do it just once but twice."

Beverley indeed had a difficult game. His performance was substandard, with only six points from 3-of-11 shootings, two rebounds, and five assists. He also missed all three attempts from the 3-point line.

As a 35-year-old, Beverley will be a free agent this summer, and since Milwaukee's season has just ended, any impending suspension would not take effect until the commencement of next season, provided he secures another contract.

Beverley had another dubious encounter with a reporter post the game raising questions among NBA fans about his future in the league.

Undoubtedly, Beverley's conduct will be scrutinized by the league office. While it's anticipated he'll face some form of discipline, it's yet to be determined if Beverley will face a suspension at the outset of the next season.

ALSO READ: Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report: Will Donovan Mitchell Play Against Magic on May 03? Deets Inside