Precious Achiuwa's Walking With Lions in Zambia Goes Viral; Fans Mock 'Riskinh It All for a Reels'

Precious Achiuwa, a Nigerian professional basketball player, joined the New York Knicks in December 2023 as part of a trade that included OG Anunoby and Malachi Flynn. In return, the Knicks sent RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a second-round draft pick to the other team. On July 30, 2024, the Knicks re-signed Achiuwa to a one-year, $6 million contract.

During the 2023-2024 season, Achiuwa posted averages of 7.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game with the Knicks. He notably achieved a double-double against his former team, the Toronto Raptors, scoring 19 points, grabbing 12 rebounds, dishing out three assists, and adding two blocks and one steal in a decisive 145-101 victory.

Achiuwa had a standout high school career, playing in the 2019 McDonald's All-American Game, leading all scorers with 22 points, and participating in the 2019 Nike Hoop Summit. The Miami Heat selected him with the 20th overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft.

Recently, Achiuwa posted photos and videos on Instagram showing him walking a pair of lions in Zambia. His visit to Zambia was part of a three-day youth basketball training camp, the first of its kind hosted by an NBA player in the country. The camp, held from August 3-5 in Lusaka, attracted over 150 children, according to Zambian Sports.

Precious Achiuwa, who was a first-round pick from Memphis by the Miami Heat in the 2020 draft, spent one season with the Heat before being traded to the Toronto Raptors in 2021.

After playing two full seasons in Toronto, Achiuwa was traded again midway through the 2023-24 season as part of the deal that sent OG Anunoby to the Knicks. The Knicks re-signed Achiuwa to a one-year contract this offseason.

Fred Katz of The Athletic reported that Achiuwa waived the no-trade clause that typically comes with a one-year deal to return to New York, making it possible for him to be traded again during the upcoming season. Until practices resume, it seems Achiuwa will be enjoying his offseason.

