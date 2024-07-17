Pregnant Joie Chavis Confirms Breakup With NFL Star Trevon Diggs: ‘I Think That’s Obvious’

Joie Chavis recently confirmed her separation from Dallas Cowboys star Trevon Diggs. She made a significant development during her pregnancy. The news came to light when Chavis responded candidly to a fan's question.

It was captured by the Shade Room, clarifying, “No, we aren’t. I think that’s obvious.” Chavis is a 35-year-old dancer and entrepreneur known for her Joie In Life brand. She announced her third pregnancy in March. With a heartfelt video showcasing her growing baby bump to Maxwell's soulful track This Woman’s Work.

Joie Chavis confirms obvious split with Trevon Diggs

However, she did not initially disclose the father's identity. But she had been romantically involved with Diggs since 2022. Their relationship became public knowledge in September 2022. It was when Diggs posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to Chavis on his Instagram Stories.

Speculation further intensified as Chavis attended several of Diggs' football games. There, she was seen supporting him and even displaying a cup adorned with his picture and name. In March, she joyfully announced their expectation of a baby girl through a charming photo of herself in a pink dress alongside a strawberry cake.

Before her current pregnancy, Chavis had already embraced motherhood with her two children from previous relationships. They include daughter Shai, 13, with rapper Bow Wow, and son Hendrix, 5, with hip-hop artist Future. Addressing misconceptions during a candid 2020 Q&A, Chavis spoke out against judgments regarding her choices, particularly concerning her children's paternity. “Some people say, 'Oh, she’s a gold digger,' or 'She’s just having these babies to secure a bag,’” she reflected. “I always have worked since I was 15 years old. I don’t know what it’s like to just not do anything.”

Giving some attention to Trevon Diggs and Joie Chavis

Meanwhile, Trevon Diggs, 25, also has children from a previous relationship. Which added layers to their blended family dynamics. Despite their separation, both Chavis and Diggs remain dedicated parents. They are navigating the complexities of co-parenting while managing their respective careers and public profiles.

As Chavis enters this new phase of her life, she continues to focus on her business ventures and raising her children with a strong sense of independence and resilience. Her journey serves as a testament to overcoming public scrutiny. Especially maintaining personal integrity amid life's challenges and changes.

As she prepares to welcome another child into the world, Chavis remains steadfast in her commitment to family and personal growth. According to fans, she is setting an example of strength and determination for her children and admirers alike. Let us know in the comments what you think about her revelation.

