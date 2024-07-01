‘Pretty Pathetic’: Colby Covington Calls Michael Chandler ‘Desperate Little Bum’ Over Conor McGregor Fight

In the world of UFC, trash talk is almost as fierce as the fights themselves. Colby Covington recently took a jab at Michael Chandler, sparking controversy with his usual flair. Why is Chandler the latest target? It’s all about his waiting game for a fight against Conor McGregor.

Covington didn’t mince words, calling him a “desperate little bum” on Submission Radio. Is this fair criticism or just Covington stirring the pot? Chandler's decision to hold out for McGregor has raised eyebrows. Is waiting for big fights a smart move, or does it tarnish a fighter's legacy?

Covington questions chandler's priorities

Colby Covington didn’t hold back in his interview with Submission Radio. He lambasted Michael Chandler for his prolonged wait to fight Conor McGregor, saying, "The fans don’t care about him so he needs to move on with his business. It’s pretty sad, he looks like a little desperate f*cking bum right there just begging…It’s pretty pathetic what Chandler’s done with his career. But it just shows how much of a bum he is, absolute nobody."

Chandler, once a rising star in the lightweight division, has been in limbo for nearly two years. He accepted a coaching role opposite McGregor on The Ultimate Fighter 31, hoping to secure a lucrative fight. However, McGregor's injuries and the subsequent cancellation of their UFC 303 bout have left Chandler sidelined.

Despite the setbacks, Chandler remains hopeful for the matchup. Yet, Covington's critique raises questions about his decision. Should Chandler have stayed active instead?

Chandler downplays McGregor's injury

In a recent chat with MMA journalist John Morgan, Michael Chandler shared some optimistic news about his rescheduled fight with Conor McGregor.

Chandler said, “I’ll tell you what, I do love to fight, but I’m a very patient man. Luckily, my life is such that I’ve done so many things outside of just fighting that I was able to sit out and be patient.” Despite the setbacks, he remains hopeful.

He added, “We’re going to stay patient; we’re not going to let him off the hook. Talks are happening between me and the UFC. I know Conor McGregor is going to be ready to come back soon; it’s just a pinky toe, so we’ll see.” Chandler's determination and optimism suggest that fans might see this matchup sooner than expected.

Is Chandler making a smart move by waiting, or should he heed Covington's advice and move on? Only time will tell.

