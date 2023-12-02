Preview of Lakers vs. Rockets: Start Time and TV Schedule

After splitting their four-game road trip with a 2-2 score, the Lakers are now back home. Their next rival on the court is the Houston Rockets, and they have to confront them before starting the in-season tournament knockout round.

In their last encounter with the Rockets just under a fortnight ago, they barely clinched a 105-104 victory at home, thanks, in no small part, to LeBron James' resounding 37-point performance.

Although these two weeks have passed quickly for both teams, they have not been uneventful. Since their last showdown with the Rockets, the Lakers have claimed three more victories but also suffered three losses.

Two of these losses were to strong teams—the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder—on the second night of a back-to-back, a situation that has proven unfavorable to the Lakers this season.

Their other defeat came at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers, who faced them with only eight players before the match devolved into chaos.

Assessing the Lakers' season and the Rockets' recent performance

In the past two weeks, the Lakers' performance has provided an accurate reflection of their season so far: they've defeated teams they were expected to outrun yet struggled against top-tier teams largely due to health complications.

Advertisement

Evaluating an incomplete team roughly 20 games into the season has brought about frustration, given the team's inadequacies.

In terms of ranking, the Lakers sit as an average team, demonstrating excellent defense but weak offense. Particularly, they have noticeably underperformed in three-point shooting, ranking second to last just above the Memphis Grizzlies.

On the other hand, the Rockets initially surprised us all by successfully launching their season.

Despite their victorious run in the first 10 games, which included a win against the less robust Lakers team, they've slipped back into a losing streak in their last 10 games.

Just like the Lakers, the Rockets are currently perceived as an average team

Player Status and Injury Reports for Lakers vs Rockets

Anthony Davis' probable participation in the next match, despite a left adductor/hip spasm The same positive status holds for Jaxson Hayes with his left elbow soreness and Cam Reddish, who's recovering from right groin soreness.

Meanwhile, Lebron James' appearance remains doubtful due to a persistent left calf contusion, a recurrent issue over the past week.

This season's injury report offers a glimmer of hope for the first time. Only Gabe Vincent, suffering from a left knee effusion, is currently sidelined for Saturday.

Both Jarred Vanderbilt, who had left knee bursitis, and Rui Hachimura, recovering from a nasal fracture, are now off the report and expected to play.

Anthony Davis, pivotal throughout the previous game against the Rockets but ousted by fouls, must up his game, particularly his face-off against Şengün, which is a highlight to watch.

Representing the Rockets, only Victor Oladpio and Amen Thompson, with knee and ankle injuries, respectively, remain unfit to play.

Start time and TV schedule

Matchup: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets

Date: December 2nd

Time: 7:30 p.m. PT

Location: Crypto.com Arena

TV Broadcast: Spectrum Sportsnet

ALSO READ: Adidas sparks online buzz with witty exchange involving Kevin Durant on social media