Preview of Pistons vs. Bucks: Start time and TV schedule

In Cream City, Central Division teams at different standing levels are set to collide. This Saturday evening, the Detroit Pistons will travel a short distance to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Pistons played on Friday night, wrapping up a home-and-home series with the 76ers in the City of Brotherly Love.

The 76ers defeated the Pistons at their home turf 129-111 in the first part of the series on Wednesday night, with the Pistons unable to beat the line as 12-point underdogs.

On Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated Indiana 140-126 at their home game, surpassing the line as 6.5-point favorites.

The Bucks overwhelmingly lead the regular-season series against the Pistons with a score of 147-113 and have claimed victory in their last six matchups.

This streak includes a close 120-118 victory at their home game in the season's first meeting on November 8.

Detroit Pistons still struggling

The Detroit Pistons couldn't escape from their poor performance on Friday night, extending their losing streak to 21 games.

This unfortunate record follows a severe defeat by the 76ers earlier in the week.

With the season record now at a disheartening 2-22, the Pistons find themselves languishing at the bottom of the Central Division, trailing 15 games behind the division-leading Bucks.

This season, Detroit has a record of 1-4 in the second games of back-to-back situations, with a scoring deficit of 2.8 points per game (scoring 111.6 points per game against 114.4).

Before Friday's game, the Pistons’ out-of-town record stood at 1-10, with an alarming 11-point scoring deficit per game (scoring 108.7 points per game while allowing 119.7).

Against Eastern Conference teams, they had a dismal 2-13 record, with a scoring difference of -9 points per game (attained only 109.5 points per game against a hefty 118.5).

Milwaukee Bucks Seek Seventh Consecutive Victory Against Pistons

In their last match on Wednesday, Milwaukee triumphantly overpowered Indiana in a home-game battle between the top two teams of the Central Division.

On Friday, still leading the Central Division with an impressive 17-7 record, the Bucks were three games ahead of the Pacers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was unstoppable against Indiana, singlehandedly wreaking havoc on the Pacers.

After the first quarter, Milwaukee was ahead by three and seven by halftime, and they managed to stretch a one-point lead to a 12-point advantage with a third-quarter sweep of 12-1.

Indiana could not close the gap to less than five for the rest of the game. A 53.9% field goal rate for Milwaukee, inclusive of seven out of 27 three-point shots and 37 successful attempts out of 48 free throws, secured their victory.

Antetokounmpo dominated the game with a whopping 64 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, and four steals.

Start time and TV schedule

The upcoming NBA game between the Detroit Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks will occur on December 16, 2023.

The game will kick off at 6 p.m. ET at the Milwaukee-based BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Tune in to Bally Sports on your home TV or Bally Sports DET for those away, or live stream on FuboTV or NBA League Pass.

