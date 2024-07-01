Prince Harry Slammed by Pat Tillman’s Mother Over Decision to Give Him Award Named After Her War Hero Son

Prince Harry is all set to receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2024 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 11. Pat Tillman's mother has objected to the decision to award King Charles' youngest son the honor which was named after her son, a war hero who was killed in Afghanistan.

Mary Tillman has also revealed that she was never consulted to give the honor to the Duke of Sussex, a report in the New York Post said.

The mother of the former NFL player believes that many others are “far more fitting” than Prince Harry to receive the memorable award. She desires it to be given to someone who is not already famous since the 39-year-old is privileged.

Pat Tillman's mother criticizes ESPN for choosing Prince Harry as the recipient of Pat Tillman award

While criticizing the decision to choose Prince Harry as the recipient of the Pat Tillman award , the former NFL player and war hero's mother told the Daily Mail that she was “shocked” for “why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award.”

According to her, “There are recipients that are far more fitting.'' She further told the aforementioned source, “Individuals are working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans.”

Mary stated that instead of privileged Prince Harry, the individuals who do not have “money, resources, connections” are the kind of people who “should be recognised.”

Tillman was an American football player for the Arizona Cardinals who left the sports career to join the United States Army in 2002 after 9/11. He was killed in action in Afghanistan aged 27.

Who received the Pat Tillman Award last year?

The honorary award, which is given to the unsung heroes by ESPN, was last year awarded to the Buffalo Bills' training staff. The NFL franchise's staff was recognized for their heroic attempt to save the life of a player on the field.

Bills' safety Damar Hamlin had the honor to give this award, in years as he went emotional remembering the scary moment. The 26-year-old collapsed on the field after the player suffered a cardiac episode following a tackle on Tee Higgins. The 2021 NFL Draft pick, Hamlin was performed CPR by the medical staff ahead of his transfer to the local hospital.

