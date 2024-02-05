Pro Bowl 2024: Who won the Offensive and Defensive MVP Awards this year?

The Pro Bowl 2024 came to a conclusion on Sunday and with that everyone is now looking forward to the Super Bowl. While the Pro Bowl is concluded, fans are wondering who won the Pro Bowl MVP 2024. The Pro Bowl MVP 2024 is won by Baker Mayfield and Demario Davis.

The New Orleans Saints linebacker and Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered outstanding performances during the Sunday afternoon competition. Mayfield was responsible for getting the NFC win over the AFC in the Precision Passing competition on Thursday. Mayfield had a faceoff with C.J. Stroud in the final round, beating him for three points.

Demario Davis was added to the roster last Tuesday and he made the most out of his experience in the Pro Bowl 2024. He was a replacement for Fred Warner from the San Francisco 49ers who got injured, anchoring the defense of the NFC throughout the flag football game. He was given the defensive MVP of the Pro Bowl 2024.

Which conference won the Pro Bowl 2024?

The NFC defeated the AFC by 64-59 in the Pro Bowl 2024. Even though the head coach Peyton Manning's AFC dominated the flag football competition by winning by 50-34, the NFC's superiority in the team skill-based competition gave them a competitive advantage in the overall score.

In the 'Precision Passing', Baker Mayfield was the winner, beating C.J. Stroud. Another win for NFC came from Bryan Anger who won the 'Closer to the Pin' competition. In the 'Precision Centers', Jason Kelce and Andrew DePaola were the winners for the NFC.

