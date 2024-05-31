Pro Golfer Isi Gabsa Has a Randy Johnsons Moment After She Hits Bird With Tee Shot During U.S. Women’s Open

At the U.S. Women's Open this week, surprisingly every golfer wants to hit birdie putts. But Isi Gabsa had a very distinct encounter with a birdie, different from the others, on the 12th hole at Lancaster Country Club during her first round.

It remains unclear whether Gabsa screamed "fore," but the incident sure did resemble Randy Johnson's infamous dove shot.

How did Isi Gabsa hit the bird?

Gabsa was aiming to improve her score, which was 2-over par, at the par-3 12th hole. She hit the ball toward the green, exactly as she planned.

However, the ball hit a bird, sitting idly and 'minding its own business', that was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. The bird was seen lying there, motionless, and the ball bounced a few feet away on the green.

After two more putts, the German golfer finished the par-three hole, according to Golf Digest. The 12th hole is usually tough for golfers, but it's not known for harming wildlife.

A tournament official calmly took the still bird off the green. It’s unclear if the drive that hit the bird was fatal.

"On the list of bizarre things that we have seen on the 12th hole, this one is kinda sad, takes the cake," Brandel Chamblee said during Peacock/Golf Channel’s Golf Central Live broadcast. "Just a bird sitting on the in the green, minding its own business."

The incident made fans think of Randy Johnson

The strange accident reminded people of a 2001 baseball game when former Yankee Randy Johnson, playing for the Arizona Diamondbacks, hit a bird with a fast pitch, scattering feathers everywhere.

Many fans joked on X (Formerly Twitter) regarding the incident. Patrick McDonald of CBS said the incident must have made Randy Johnson smile somewhere.

One user wrote that the shot reminded him of the “bird getting knocked by Randy Johnson.”

Collin Rugg replied to the comment saying that nothing could possibly ever top that.

Another fan wrote that they think, golf is a very “dangerous” sport.

Fans kept reminiscing about the feather puff created by Randy Johnson, with another saying, “That’s insane lol, reminds me of Randy Johnson back in the day.”

And….the reactions kept coming

So, allow us to take you back to what exactly happened between Randy Johnson and the bird. Johnson, a Hall of Famer with 303 wins in 22 seasons, was pitching against the San Francisco Giants in Tucson, Arizona on March 24, 2001.

In the 7th inning, as Johnson was about to pitch, a bird flew in front of home plate and the ball struck the bird.

The video shows feathers dropping from what was probably a mourning dove as it hit the ground. Rod Barajas, the catcher at the time, said “I’m sitting there waiting for it, and I’m expecting to catch the thing, and all you see is an explosion. It’s crazy. There’s still feathers down there.”

Did Johnson find the bit funny? “I didn’t think it was all that funny,” Said Johny, as per ESPN.

