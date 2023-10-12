‘Problem with me?’: When Vince McMahon for real fought with ex WWE Champ inside airport

Vince McMahon is the mind behind WWE ( World Wrestling Entertainment ) He has been working in this industry for more than four decades. He owned the company from his father in 1982 and since then. he made this brand a world-known phenomenon. He gave new meaning to what pro wrestling should look like many even considered him as the father of pro wrestling.

Vince McMahon has been in this business for all of his life for near more than 40 years. He had love-and hate-relationships with pro wrestlers and had many big stage fights with many pro wrestlers as well one of the most popular ones was Montreal Screwjob where he screwed Bret Hart in his hometown and later got in a real fight with him backstage. There are many untold stories of Vince McMahon. One such story is with former world champion Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston and Mr. McMahon's altercation

Kofi Kingston is considered one of the most talented stars in WWE. He spent almost his whole career with WWE. Kingston is one the most loyal superstars of the company he has been competing for a long time and is considered one of the most loved wrestlers backstage.

Chris Jericho another x WWE superstar shared a story in his book “The Best in the World: At What I Have No Idea” When Kofi confronted McMahon he wrote in his book “"WrestleMania was going to be held on March 28, 2010, in the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona and it was considered to be the biggest Mania” he further told he and Kofi were on Private jet with McMahon some other superstars and officials.

Jericho added that McMahon cracked a joke on Kofi when he said “ got up to leave, and Vince made some sort of a jokey comment along the lines of "Maybe you’ll get over one of these days."

Y2J said he felt it was unfair and he asked Kofi to confront McMahon if dont do that he would always pick him up and if challenged McMahon to fight he would earn his respect.

Kofi agreed to Jericho and confronted McMahon he said “ "Vince, do you have a problem with me?" Vince replied to him "Maybe I do," Vince replied. "Do you wanna do something about it?" Jericho told in his book later Vince again asked seriously looking into Kingston’s eye “ Do you wanna do something about it “Then suddenly McMahon laughed and said, "That’s the way to do it!"

Kofi looked at Jericho, he gave him a thumbs up. Jericho further explained I don't think did earned McMahon's respect or not but he gained mine.

