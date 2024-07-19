'Proud' Rihanna Announces High Profile Premium Partnership Between Her Beauty Brand and Olympics, Paralympics

Rihanna can't help Katie Ledecky swim faster or give Simone Biles a boost on the beam, but she can ensure the athletes look fantastic on and off the field. Her Fenty Beauty brand just signed a sponsorship deal with the Olympics and Paralympics!

The Diamond singer shared images on Instagram and X, showing herself and an animated Fenty Beauty lipstick holding hands against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower and the Olympic rings.

READ MORE: How Much Money Will LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and USA Basketball Team Make for Playing in 2024 Paris Olympics?

Rihanna’s beauty brand teams up with 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is headed to the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, marking one of the brand’s most significant partnerships yet. According to a press release, volunteers giving out medals to athletes will receive makeup kits to create a “designated look” using Fenty Beauty products.

Rihanna announced the partnership on the beauty brand’s Instagram:

“Tried to tell yall….we outside all 2024!!! PROUD to announce that @Fenty Beauty is a premium partner of the Olympic AND Paralympic Games baby!!! #FentyxParis2024."

READ MORE: Who Is Cody Ford’s Ex-GF Tianna Robillard? All About TikTok Star Who Broke Up With NFL Star

What will be in Rihanna's beauty kit?

Six hundred volunteers, aged 18 to 21, will get kits and tutorials on how to do their makeup for the global event. Fenty Beauty will also have makeup artists on-site to match volunteers to their correct foundation shades.

Advertisement

The makeup kits will include the Eaze Drop’Lit All-Over Glow Enhancer, Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint, Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, and Invisimatte Instant Setting and Blotting Powder.

Since its founding, Fenty has grown immensely in popularity. Forbes estimates the company is worth nearly $3 billion!

The Paris Olympics begin on Friday, July 26, and run through August 11. The Paralympics will start on Wednesday, August 28, and go through Sunday, September 8. Given this partnership, it wouldn’t be surprising if Rihanna herself showed up at the Games.

Rihanna photoshops A$AP Rocky into her brand's lip gloss to promote the news on Instagram

Rihanna deserves a gold medal for her photoshopping skills after a funny move she made with Fenty Beauty’s latest campaign.

On July 18, the Lift Me Up singer revealed on Instagram that her beauty brand is an official partner of the Paris Summer Olympics, starting July 26, and the following Paralympics, which will begin on August 28.

Advertisement

To share the news, the mom of two, 36, posted a photo of her and a tube of Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, edited with stick-figure arms, holding hands in front of the Eiffel Tower (because nothing comes between Rihanna and her favorite gloss).

There was something familiar about the photoshopped image, and a sharp-eyed fan quickly spotted the joke.

One user on X (formerly known as Twitter) shared a side-by-side of the Fenty Beauty ad with the original photo, which actually featured Rihanna’s longtime partner, A$AP Rocky, and was taken by photographer Tiziano D. during the couple’s date in Paris back in June.