Proud Wife Ayesha Curry Gushes Over Stephen’s Acting Debut in Comedy Series

Ayesha Curry is brimming with pride as her husband, Stephen Curry, steps into the world of acting with his new mockumentary series, Mr. Throwback.

The greatest 3-point shooter in basketball history, Steph Curry, is now making his acting debut by portraying a fictionalized version of himself in the series, set to premiere on Peacock on August 8.

Ayesha can’t contain her excitement

Ayesha Curry, who herself has experience in the film and entertainment industry from her role in Irish Wish alongside former child star Lindsay Lohan, shared the excitement with her followers.

Ayesha posted the trailer for Mr. Throwback on her Instagram story, captioning it with, “He does it all, you guys,” accompanied by a blushing emoji.

Ayesha Curry’s enthusiastic endorsement highlights her admiration for her husband Stephen's versatility and talent, both on and off the court. Her praise for Stephen goes beyond just his acting; she is deeply supportive of Steph’s endeavors and proud of his achievements as a father to their four children. Her social media shoutout reflects the strong family bond and the couple’s mutual pride in each other’s accomplishments.

READ MORE: Ayesha Curry Weight Loss Transformation: How She Lost 35 Pounds

Steph Curry’s new unique mockumentary series

Stephen Curry’s new series on Peacock, "Mr. Throwback," is a mockumentary in which he portrays a real-life NBA star with a twist. The series explores Curry’s life and career, blending reality and fiction. It will premiere on 8 August 2024.

Advertisement

Steph Curry expressed his excitement, stating, “I’m looking forward to viewers getting to see me play a version of myself no one has ever seen before, and hope they feel connected to the characters and the dilemmas they face throughout the series.”

The series delves into Steph's life with a humorous twist, featuring his former middle school teammate, Danny Grossman. Stephen’s portrayal promises to bring both charm and authenticity, reflecting his excitement about the project.

READ MORE: Stephen Curry’s Wife Ayesha Wishes BFF Lindsay Lohan With Cutesy Throwback Pic

Steph Curry training in Paris for Olympics

Stephen Curry is currently in Paris, France, preparing for international play at the Summer Olympics. As a starter for Team USA, he has demonstrated his basketball prowess in a series of exhibition games. Team USA went undefeated, securing victories against Germany, South Sudan, Serbia, Australia, and Canada.

This marks Curry's first Olympic appearance . Team USA's first Olympic contest is scheduled against Serbia on July 28 at 11:15 a.m. ET. Curry's participation in the Olympics adds another achievement to his illustrious career.