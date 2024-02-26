Prudhvi Raj Responds to Claims That Hanuma Vihari Was Forced to Resign From Captaincy Because of Him

The popular Indian Test name Hanuma Vihari, recently made everyone aware of his decision to not represent Andhra Pradesh ever again, through a social media post. As per Vihari’s disheartening note, the decision was inspired by the associations’ decision to sack him from the team’s captaincy.

Vihari revealed that he was removed from the team's captaincy because a young player complained to his father about Vihari shouting at him during a match. Despite feeling embarrassed, he continued playing out of respect for the game and his team.

Putting forth the matter, Vihari wrote, “We fought hard till the end but it wasn’t meant to be. Gutted to lose another quarters with Andhra. This post is about some facts I want to put forward. I was the captain in the first game against Bengal, during that game I shouted on 17th player and he complained to his dad(who is a politician), his dad in return asked the Association to take action against me. Although, we chased 410 against last year’s finalists Bengal I was asked to resign from captaincy without any fault of mine.”

He further added, “I never said anything on a personal note to the player but the association thought that player was more important than the guy who gave his body on the line last year and batted left-handed, took Andhra to knockouts 5 times in the last 7 years and played for India in 16 tests. I felt embarrassed but the only reason I continued playing this season because I respect the game and my team.”

Revealing his vow to not play for Andhra as he ‘lost his self-respect’, Hanuma further wrote, “Sad part is association thinks that players have to listen to whatever they say and players are there because of them. I felt humiliated and embarrassed but I’ve not expressed it out until today. I’ve decided that I’ll never play for Andhra where I lost my self-respect. I love the team. I love the way we’re growing every season but the association doesn’t want us to grow.”

However, there was a twist to the story as Andhra batter Prudhvi Raj put up a story on Instagram, which was later deleted, claiming that he was the player at whom Vihari shouted and who allegedly caused his removal from the post of captain.

In the now-deleted Instagram story, Raj wrote, “Hello everyone I am that guy you guys are searching in that comment box. Whatever you guys heard is absolutely false, no one is higher than the game and my self-respect is much more bigger than anything. Personal attacks and vulgar language is unacceptable on any kind of human platform. Everyone in the team knows what happened on that day,” accepting that he is the player against whom Hanuma Vihari has raised allegations.

Vihari has represented India in 16 Test matches on the International platform. His announcement came after Andhra’s 5-run loss to Madhya Pradesh in the quarter-final of the Ranji Trophy. He has played 37 First Class games for Andhra along with having played one season for Hyderabad.

