“Putting My Name in the Hat”: John Cena’s Retirement Tour Sparks Interest From His Former WWE Rival

John Cena is preparing to set out on the last leg of his in-ring career in WWE. The Leader of the Cenation dropped a bombshell on the WWE Universe after announcing his impending retirement at the Money in the Bank premium live event in Canada.

Although his retirement was expected at this juncture, the news came like a bolt from the blue.

Amidst talks about Cena’s final phase as a wrestler, his old rival has expressed interest in facing the sixteen-time World Champion again in his final run.

The star in question is none other than the former WWW Champion, The Miz.

The Miz wants to face John Cena during his retirement tour

John Cena and The Miz are no strangers to each other. In fact, Cena helped The Miz during his ascension as a top star in WWE. Back in 2011, The Miz defeated John Cena at the Grandest Stage, WrestleMania 27, and retained his WWE Championship. The duo then went on to have many classic matches.

Needless to say, John Cena has had a major influence on The Miz’s wrestling career. During a recent interview with CBSSports.com, The A-Lister expressed his interest in pursuing John Cena again on his retirement tour.

He told CBSSports: “I am putting my name in the hat! I’ve been in the ring a lot with John Cena and selfishly, I’d want more because that’s how much fun it is getting into the ring with John Cena.”

Furthermore, the former 2-time WWE Champion heaped praise on John Cena, highlighting how he contributed to The Miz’s evolution in WWE. The Miz also conveyed his desire to see fresh talents rub elbows with Cena.

The Miz’s last appearance in the ring alongside John Cena took place during Cena’s brief return at WWE Payback 2023. Cena was seen officiating the match between LA Knight and The Miz.

The Miz also did a funny interview with an invisible John Cena on The Miz TV, which is remembered as one of the funniest segments of 2023.

All in all, we will have to wait and see if The Miz locks up with his on-screen nemesis once more before Cena caps off his career. Let’s not forget that John Cena intends to participate in several matches before hanging up his boots.

The WWE icon-turned-Hollywood star revealed his plans to make several appearances when Raw moves to Netflix in 2025. In addition, the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 41 will mark Cena’s last matches.

Considering that John Cena will be involved in roughly 30 to 40 matches, it isn’t too far-fetched to think The Miz vs. John Cena is a possibility. While many talents could face John Cena in his retirement finale, his potential showdown with The Miz could bring back nostalgia among wrestling fans.

John Cena is reportedly being involved in discussions regarding his potential opponents for the retirement tour

The WWE has been revolving around John Cena ever since he embarked on his retirement tour.

Although the specifics of his retirement finale haven’t been unearthed, a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter states that discussions regarding Cena’s potential challengers have begun.

The report states: “Nothing is for sure as far as opponents, and he’s discussing who he would like to work with.”

It’s worth noting that Cena has reportedly been involved in the discussion on who he desires to face before calling it a career.

Nonetheless, it remains to be seen if John Cena’s list of potential challengers includes up-and-coming talents or his old rivals.