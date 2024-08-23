Quavo Had Priceless Reaction to Anthony Edwards Rapping Skills in Recent Video

Anthony Edwards is quickly becoming a household name in the NBA, and at just 23, he's already making waves. The Minnesota Timberwolves star had an outstanding season, solidifying his place as one of the league's top players.

With an average of 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, Edwards has shown he's a force to be reckoned with. His shooting percentages—46.1% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc—speak volumes about his all-around game.

But it’s not just basketball where Edwards shines. He recently took to Instagram to show off another talent: rapping. In the video, Edwards can be seen holding his gold medal, which he earned with Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, while spitting some bars. He captioned the video, "Might just flow like I’m Bub," and it quickly garnered attention.

In just three hours, the post racked up over 93,000 likes and 2,400 comments, proving that Edwards' fan base extends beyond the court. Among those who took notice was Quavo, one of the most famous rappers today.

Quavo, who hails from Atlanta, Georgia, just like Edwards, couldn’t resist dropping a comment. His simple yet impactful message, "Get in there 5 (fire emoji)," received nearly 800 likes in just two hours.

Quavo’s comment is significant for a couple of reasons. First, it’s a nod from one of the biggest names in the music industry, which means a lot for someone like Edwards, who’s new to the rap scene. Second, it highlights the connection between the sports and music worlds, particularly in Atlanta, where the two often overlap.

Quavo is known for being a frequent attendee at Atlanta Hawks games, and his support for Edwards shows how Atlanta’s stars look out for each other, no matter the arena.

Edwards' post isn’t just a fun side project; it’s a reflection of his confidence and willingness to step out of his comfort zone. Much like his performance on the court, his foray into rapping shows that he’s not afraid to take risks.

It’s this boldness that has made him one of the most exciting young players in the NBA today.

As for the Timberwolves, they’re riding high on the success of the past season. Finishing as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record, they’ve proven they’re a team to watch.

Edwards played a crucial role in their playoff run, which saw them defeat the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets to reach the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2004.

The Timberwolves' roster is stacked with talent, including Karl-Anthony Towns, Mike Conley, and Rudy Gobert.

With this lineup, they’re considered strong contenders for the 2025 NBA Championship. Edwards’ continued growth as a player will be key to their success, and if his recent performances are any indication, the future looks bright for Minnesota.

In conclusion, Anthony Edwards isn’t just a basketball star; he’s quickly becoming a multi-talented public figure. His ability to connect with fans and other celebrities, like Quavo, shows that he’s more than just an athlete.

In a nutshell, as the star continues to develop both on and off the court, there’s no telling how far his star will rise. But one thing’s for sure: with support from the likes of Quavo and a strong team behind him, Edwards is set to be a dominant force in the NBA for years to come.

