Quinten Post Signed by Golden State Warriors; All You Need to Know About 7-footer Who Shot 43.1 3FG%

The Golden State Warriors have signed big man Quinten Post, the 52nd overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, to a two-way contract to add some shooting to their frontcourt.

This agreement also aligns with their long-term goal of turning young players like Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski into stars in addition to Stephen Curry. Even so, the Warriors lost Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks and tried to sign Paul George or Lauri Markkanen in the offseason.

The Warriors reportedly "agreed to a two-way deal with Quinten Post," according to information posted by Michael Scotto of Hoopshype on X, earlier known as Twitter. Post "averaged 17.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, and shot 43.1% from 3-point range," according to the same report.

Despite Quinten Post's impressive college stats, Warriors supporters shouldn't anticipate seeing their second-round NBA draft pick play right away in the upcoming campaign. Instead, they would wait for him to get some reps and show off more of his abilities in the G League.

Numerous college players had tremendous potential, but for a variety of reasons—including the fact that their skill set didn't translate to the pros or that the team that drafted them didn't need them—they ended up blowing up in the professional ranks. For young players, the abrupt increase in competition can occasionally prove to be too much.

Even so, the Warriors will try to shoot whenever they can, especially after missing out on Paul George and Markkanen, two big players who can spread the floor for Stephen Curry. Post wouldn't have to worry about his spots if his flawless three-point shooting translated as Draymond Green could set the floor and cover for his defensive blunders.

Similarly, there may occasionally be some real gems revealed in the second round of the draft. For example, Nikola Jokic, selected by the Denver Nuggets with the 41st overall pick in the draft, became the lowest selection to win MVP, let alone three times.

