‘Quitting Wasn’t an Option’: The Miz Pens Emotional Message One Week Before Momentous WWE Recognition

The Miz’s rise to prominence in WWE came after years of rigorous hard work. After becoming the runner-up of 2004 Tough Enough, The Miz signed a developmental deal with WWE, in hopes of becoming a WWE superstar.

However, upon his main roster arrival, The A-Lister was initially shunned by members of the locker room. After putting his nose to the grindstone, The Miz finally found a stable footing on the main roster.

Reflecting on his past struggles in the company, the former WWE Champion took to social media to pen an emotional message ahead of the release of WWE’s upcoming documentary titled: A&E Biography WWE Legends: The Miz.

The Miz shares a heartfelt message reflecting on his past struggles in WWE

WWE is set to air an A&E biography edition of WWE Legends featuring The Miz next week. This documentary would officially recognize The Miz as a WWE legend for his major contributions to the Stamford-based company.

Taking to Instagram, The Miz recalled the times he should have given up but quitting was not an option. The two-time WWE Champion’s career as a rookie was fraught with doubters and detractors. However, he fought the odds with an unyielding resolve, learning the ins and outs of professional wrestling in the global juggernaut.

Taking to his social media handle he wrote, “underrated, under appreciated, and up against an immense amount of pressure and an overwhelmingly loud population of peers and public thinking I can’t do it and don’t belong. 6,521 days later and there were many days most would have quit. But when the pressure is at its highest it’s when I thrive. Quitting wasn’t an option.”

Advertisement

Despite having a bleak future forecast for his career, The Miz spent time making a name for himself in the wrestling industry. At present, The Miz is recognized as a mainstay name in WWE, having feuded with major stars like John Cena, Daniel Bryan, and many others.

At this juncture in his career, The Miz has accomplished a lot. However, he is far from resting on his laurels, as the 43-year-old star still actively competes in the ring, performing under the Raw brand.

The Miz was ousted from the locker room early in his WWE career

When The Miz arrived on the main roster, he made a lot of enemies. The eventual WrestleMania main eventer was accused of eating chicken from another wrestler’s travel bag. This led Chris Benoit to kick him out of the locker room.

At the time, The Miz was just a rookie. Having faced with such a situation, Miz used hallways and janitor’s rooms to get dressed for his matches.

Advertisement

His banishment continued for around six months until The Undertaker, who was one of the most respected top stars in the locker room, allowed The Miz back.

Read More: WATCH: Roman Reigns Shows Off Candid Dance Moves Amid WWE Hiatus

Looking back, it’s safe to say that The Miz saw the worst days during his formative years in wrestling. However, his undying determination propelled him to be a top star in WWE in the years to come.