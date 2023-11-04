Rachel Nichols: Victor Wembanyama's potential exceeds that of LeBron and Michael Jordan's

Fresh from a remarkable 38-point performance against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Friday by Victor Wembanyama.

Rachel Nichols put forth that the Frenchman has the potential to upset the ongoing debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan over who is the greatest basketball player of all time.

"After the game, we found ourselves discussing all the records he either set or came close to," Nichols stated. "The names being thrown around include David Robinson in his first five games, Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James.

Wembanyama's potential - not necessarily saying he will attain it - exceeds that of any of these three players," she added.

Nichols continued, The past decade has seen us stuck in an infinite debate over whether M.J. or LeBron is superior.

Wembanyama's potential is such that he could silence this debate altogether.

Wembanyama's excellent performance in the game against the Suns, however, is not an isolated event.

The 19-year-old shined in two more games where he scored 18 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks against Phoenix on Oct. 31 and 21 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks against the Houston Rockets on Oct. 27.

San Antonio emerged victorious in both of these games.

ALSO READ: Joel Embiid REACTS to James Harden’s claiming 76ers kept him on 'a leash'

Analyzing Victor Wembanyama's Key Attributes

Standing at an impressive 7'3" with an 8-foot wingspan, Wembanyama uses his extraordinary height and length to establish himself as a formidable force throughout the game.

His fast movements, combined with his towering presence, facilitate effective shot blocking and alterations and enable robust perimeter defense.

Having uncanny instincts, accurate timing, and desirable mobility, Wembanyama excels at enhancing the effectiveness of his sizable assets, particularly in rim protection.

His exceptional reach and coordination contribute towards making him an opportune target for effortless baskets during transitions, dump downs, lobs, and cuts.

Surprisingly for a player of his size, he possesses a noteworthy second jump, creating opportunities for second-chance points.

Wembanyama is adept at using his counter footwork to break free while operating back to the basket.

In situations where getting above the cylinder isn't feasible, he can pull off over-the-shoulder or awkward tough-angled shots with either hand.

His ability to step back and successfully shoot 3-point jump shots renders him a virtually unsolvable puzzle for his defenders.

Advertisement

Wembanyama's record boasts 67 three-pointers and a free throw percentage of 71.3 throughout 99 games dating back to 2019. He's a shooting threat with a prime-level jumper, which is an exceptional accomplishment for a 7'3" defensive giant.

Wembanyama's game intelligence radiates during well-placed, finesse entry passes in the post.

His skills and vision are evident during kick-out assists while his quick decision-making capabilities shine during tap passes.

ALSO READ: When late Bob Knight tried to rip into Michael Jordan to set example but was stumped by NBA legend’s response