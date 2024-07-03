Rafael Dos Anjos Cooks 'Embarrassing' Michael Chandler With Savage Reply Over Conor McGregor Fight Talks

UFC contenders Rafael dos Anjos and Michael Chandler engaged in a heated exchange on social media. The Brazilian fighter calls out Iron for his phrase ‘See you at the top.’ This maneuver encountered the American lightweight’s clap back.

Michael Chandler is now being called out by fans and fighters alike. The American fighter is currently vacant as Conor McGregor pulled out of UFC 303. After revealing he had declined a supposed undeserved title shot, the MMA community goes berserk.

Rafael dos Anjos and Michael Chandler go back-and-forth on X

After Michael Chandler got the shot at fighting Conor McGregor at UFC 303, fans were excited as the long-awaited bout had finally come to fruition. Unfortunately, The Notorious pulled out of the card due to a toe injury he suffered during training camp.

UFC president Dana White claimed they would operate on Michael Chandler’s wishes going forward as a consequence of Iron waiting for two years. It was also revealed that he was offered to fight lightweight champion Islam Makhachev for the title shot.

Fans believed this was undeserving as Chandler had lost three fights out of his last four. However, the MMA community appeared frantic as Michael had rejected it. He expressed his desire to wait for the inevitable fight against Conor McGregor.

Among all those who called him out for not taking the fight against Islam Makhachev, fellow lightweight contender Rafael dos Anjos was one of them. On X(formerly Twitter), the Brazilian mixed martial artist took a sharp jibe at Michael Chandler.

“There is no price on an UFC belt,” wrote Rafael dos Anjos. The former lightweight champion expresses his thoughts on Michael Chandler’s antics regarding a potential title shot. The Brazilian contender claims the championship belt to be priceless in the shots aimed at Iron.

Michael Chandler’s popular phrase ‘see you at the top’ was bashed by dos Anjos as he labeled it as embarrassing. Iron immediately clapped back with the set phrase after RDA’s tweet had gone viral.

“I’ve been up here, buddy, haven’t seen you yet,” wrote Rafael dos Anjos. This was an instant fan-favorite tweet. Although it is unlikely that the two contenders would face each other in the octagon, it appears that the MMA community had a blast with the interaction.

Islam Makhachev refers to Conor McGregor as Michael Chandler’s ‘Master’

Michael Chandler recently revealed that the UFC had offered him a potential shot for the title. Fighting Islam Makhachev for the belt is the dream of many contenders in the division. However, the American fighter did not accept it.

He expressed his desire to wait for Conor McGregor’s injury to heal. It was also revealed that the UFC is currently working on rescheduling the postponed bout. Amidst fans calling him out for it, Islam Makhachev joined in.

Michael Chandler tweeted that American wrestling is superior to sambo. Iron believes he could take the Dagestani wrestler in a five-round bout. To which, the lightweight champion immediately clapped back.

The champion referred to Chandler as ‘unreliable.’ The American contender is known for his patience regarding the Conor McGregor bout. Islam Makhachev wrote, “One tweet from your master, and you’ll run away.”

This indicated that Conor McGregor was Michael Chandler’s master. Makhachev does not believe Iron’s commitment to fighting for the title, as the fight against The Notorious is always present in the conversation.