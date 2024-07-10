Rafael Dos Anjos Questions Islam Makhachev’s Ability to Defeat Leon Edwards for Double Championship

Is Islam Makhachev about to conquer another weight class and become a double UFC champion? Hold on a sec. Former lightweight king Rafael Dos Anjos just threw some cold water on that idea. Dos Anjos, a veteran who's fought at both lightweight and welterweight, has some doubts about Makhachev's chances against Leon Edwards.

Edwards? The current welterweight champ. Dos Anjos thinks size will be a huge problem for Makhachev if he moves up. He points to Makhachev's tough fight with Dustin Poirier, a much smaller guy, as evidence.

Dos Anjos throws cold water on Makhachev's double champ dreams

Leon Edwards is open to a potential fight against Islam Makhachev . The UFC lightweight champion, Makhachev ( 16-1), has his sights set on moving up to welterweight. Edwards, the reigning welterweight champion, has expressed interest in this super fight.

In a recent interview with talkSPORT, Edwards said, “For sure, for sure, I feel like we’ve both got work to do within our division…We’re both on similar paths so I can see that happening in the future. I would like to move up as well and challenge for the middleweight belt.”

However, Rafael dos Anjos (32-16 MMA, 21-14 UFC) doesn't think Makhachev can handle the size difference. Dos Anjos, who has competed in both lightweight and welterweight divisions, shared his perspective on Submission Radio.

“He’s in a very good momentum right now, but I don’t think he can beat Leon Edwards and become a double champion,” he said. “Leon is a much bigger guy, and we see smaller guys like (Dustin) Poirier giving Islam a lot of trouble.”

Dos Anjos highlighted Makhachev's struggles against smaller fighters. “Poirier, he’s very tough, but he usually fights at 145, and he gave Islam a hard fight. Islam choked him in the fifth, I think. Poirier, you can see he’s a great fighter. I got a lot of respect for him. But if you see all his title defenses, like he got submitted, and I think he’s very weak on that point or like, his submission defenses are not on point. Like, he always falls short on that aspect.”

While Makhachev is focused on his next steps, the potential clash with Edwards adds excitement to the future of the welterweight division. Both fighters have big plans, and fans are eager to see how it all unfolds.

Marc Goddard explains why he won't officiate Leon Edwards' fights

During an appearance on Mike Perry’s OverDogs Podcast, veteran referee Marc Goddard shared insights into the complexities of officiating when personal relationships are involved.

He specifically mentioned Leon Edwards as a fighter whose bouts he will never oversee. “You’ve never saw me referee Leon Edwards in the UFC and you never will. Why? Because I was Leon Edwards’ first coach in MMA. Way, way, way back when, when he was just an amateur,” Goddard explained.

He emphasized the importance of keeping personal connections separate from professional duties. “I just don’t want any hassle and I don’t want to be put in a predicament where I’m making a call that could go against him, so it’s both ways.” This decision ensures fairness and avoids any potential conflicts of interest.

