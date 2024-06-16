Rafael dos Anjos Roasts Conor McGregor With 8-Year-Old Jibe After UFC 303 Withdrawal: ‘Take Some Ibuprofen'

Rafael dos Anjos has brutally mocked Conor McGregor for his UFC 303 withdrawal. McGregor was set to face Michael Chandler in his comeback. The fight, however, has been canceled due to the Irishman suffering an injury.

McGregor and Dos Anjos were set to fight at UFC 196. Dos Anjos was the lightweight champion at that point and McGregor the featherweight champion. The Brazilian, however, had to pull out of the contest due to an injury.

Rafael dos Anjos mocks Conor McGregor

Rafael dos Anjos reopened his rivalry with Conor McGregor with the latest social media jibe. Dos Anjos pulled out of his UFC 196 fight against McGregor with a broken foot. The Irishman went on to fight Nate Diaz instead.

McGregor, however, suggested that Dos Anjos’ injury was just a bruise and he should take ibuprofen. The Notorious released a statement after his UFC 303 withdrawal.

Taking to his Twitter/X account, McGregor wrote, “Very tough to be ruled out of my scheduled return bout. I picked up an injury prior to the press conference that required more time to heal than was available to me. The decision to postpone the fight was not made lightly, but one made in consultation with my doctors, the UFC, and my team.”

He continued, “My fans and opponent deserve me at my best for this fight and we will get there! Thank you for the messages of support, I am in good spirits and confident I’ll be back!”

Dos Anjos quoted the tweet and brought back the ibuprofen reference, writing, “It’s just a bruise, take some ibuprofen.”

Conor McGregor and RDA are two of the most notable UFC fighters in the last decade. Despite being scheduled to fight, they never shared the octagon.

Conor McGregor once invented a viral catchphrase against Rafael dos Anjos

Ahead of Conor McGregor’s fight against Jose Aldo, back in 2015, the UFC held a Go Big conference. Rafael dos Anjos was also present at the event. He was set to fight Donald Cerrone.

RDA was asked whether he would swap McGregor for Cerrone as his opponent. He said it’d be ‘easy money’ for him. McGregor hilariously clapped back.

In what became one of the most iconic catchphrases, he said, "I can make you rich. I'll change your bum life. When you sign to fight me, it's a celebration. You ring back home, you ring your wife — baby, we've done it. We're rich, baby! Conor McGregor made us rich. Break out the red panties!"

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor and Rafael dos Anjos also had a backstage confrontation at UFC 264. The Irishman fought Dustin Poirier on that card, his last octagon appearance to date.