Rajon Rondo Arrested: What Was the Former NBA Champion Charged With?

Rajon Rondo, a two-time NBA champion, was taken into custody by Indiana State Police on Sunday in southern Indiana on suspicion of misdemeanor drug and firearm offences.

According to a press release from the police, the 37-year-old former guard was first pulled over in Jackson County for a traffic infraction. According to the release, an inquiry got underway on Sunday afternoon after someone reported seeing a black 2022 Tesla driving erratically on I-65 South between Indianapolis and Louisville.

According to the release, a state trooper detected the smell of marijuana emanating from the car. During the subsequent search, the weapon, drug paraphernalia, and possible marijuana were discovered. After being brought to the Jackson County Jail, the four-time All-Star was promptly released after posting bond. A family member received the release of a minor who was in Rondo's car at the time.

The Jackson County Superior Court has set February 27 for Rondo's initial court appearance. A non-contact court order that was issued in August stopped Rondo from possessing a handgun. It was the second order of protection that had been given to him.

The first order was issued in 2022 after a Louisville woman claimed Rondo got angry and threatened to kill her. The woman requested the judge that Rondo enrolls in counselling, anger management classes, and a mental health assessment.

According to court documents, the emergency protective order was revoked in June 2022 after the parties "reached an agreement." The same woman filed another EPO against Rondo in March 2023. The parties to that case reached a settlement in August when they consented to the legally binding order.

Rajon Rondo's Playing Career

Rondo returned to his home state of Kentucky as a standout guard for the Kentucky Wildcats, having begun his high school career in Louisville. He played 16 seasons in the NBA, winning titles with the Boston Celtics in 2008 and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. In 2006, the Phoenix Suns selected him in the first round.

Rondo concluded a 16-season career as an NBA player during the 2021–2022 season. He was a four-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion.

Before playing for the Dallas Mavericks (2015), Sacramento Kings (2015–16), Chicago Bulls (2016–17), New Orleans Pelicans (2017–2018), Atlanta Hawks (2020–21), Los Angeles Clippers (2020–21), Cleveland Cavaliers (2021–22), and Los Angeles Lakers (2018–2020, 2021-22), he began and played for most of his career with the Celtics (2006–2015).

He averaged 9.8 points, 7.9 assists, and 1.6 steals in 957 games during his career.

