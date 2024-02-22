'Ran Is A Generous Verb': Jason Kelce Hilariously Reacts To Barely Finishing 5k Run To Raise Funds For Charity

While Travis Kelce is rejoicing after his big Super Bowl win, his brother Jason Kelce is raising funds for Charity. Posting his video of a 5 KM charity run, Jason Kelce shared a hilarious reaction to barely finishing the race. Fans are nothing but happy about Jason's performance on the road.

Jason Kelce shared a hilarious reaction to his 5 KM run for charity

After attending the Super Bowl and cheering his brother for the LVIII win, Jason Kelce took out his time to run a 5 KM race. It was Mike's Seafood Run/Walk for Autism that Jason Kelce participated in, this Sunday and ran about 5 km. Fox NFL reshared the video of Jason finishing the race, which he went ahead and reshared.

'“Ran” is a generous verb for what occurred. But we had a blast," Jason Kelce said, resharing the video of him finding the 5 KM race. As he crossed the finish line, the 300-pound Eagles Center was greeted by multiple groups of fans, and everyone cheered him up. As appeared in the video, he was tired tbh.

NFL fans are happy about Jason Kelce contributing to the Charity run

While there are some fans who are making fun of Jason's short breath in the viral video, most fans are happy about his participation. NFL fans are really proud of Jason and they came forward to share their reaction to his reshared Tweet.

"How wonderful! Love this," commented a fan. Another fan said, "Great cause, thank you !! Good man." Jason indeed is a great human.

"My family thanks you Jason, and everyone who contributes to such a great community," Tweeted another fan, with a picture of his kid. Jason really deserves all the love.

"I am a special education teacher for children with autism. THANK YOU for doing this man. It is beyond appreciated," commented a special education teacher who is impressed by Jason. The Eagles center really did some great work this weekend.

There's quite a long time now before the regular season starts and all the players get back to the grounds, Jason Kelce will be using this time to do things he loves. Working for charity, for example. Talking about Jason, do you think he'll be announcing his retirement this season?

