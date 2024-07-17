Randy Moss Says He Wants To See Joe Burrow Recreate His Infamous Fake Moon Celebration: ‘It Has To Be the Right Situation’

If there is one touchdown celebration that has been regarded as the most bada** one in NFL history, it is Randy Moss' iconic Fake Moon celebration against the Green Bay Packers in the 2005 wild-card playoff game.

Joe Burrow recently stated in a podcast that he would like to duplicate the celebration against the Pittsburgh Steelers this season, to which Randy Moss responded that he would love to see it.

Randy Moss says it should be done in the right situation

We rarely see Burrow perform a unique celebration. However, in his most recent podcast interview, Burrow stated a desire to revive Randy Moss' famed Fake Moon celebration from the 2005 payout game versus the Vikings.

When asked about this, Randy Moss replied that he'd love to see Burrow do it as well. During a recent appearance on the Up & Adams show, the presenter addressed Moss about the matter.

"It has to be the right situation," Moss explained. "Someone from their division. That is the toughest division in football."

Although it is clear that Burrow wants to celebrate against the Steelers rather than the Vikings, for whom Moss used to play, the Minnesota Vikings will not play the Bengals this season.

Burrow and the podcast's co-hosts determined that because the Pittsburgh Steelers are one of Cincinnati's major rivals, the celebration should take place on the road during a game against them, as they had previously stated.

Advertisement

Also Read: Aaron Rodgers Finally Addresses Absence from Jets Minicamp for Summer Vacation in Egypt

Randy Moss got emotional at Tom Brady’s induction ceremony

Randy Moss arrived at the Tom Brady induction ceremony for the New England Patriots Hall of Fame, ready to celebrate his old comrade. When Moss spoke over the microphone, thousands of people applauded. That applause quickly developed into a standing ovation that lasted for quite some time. The tears fell for Moss.

In his appearance on the Up and Adams podcast, he revealed how overwhelmed he was by this. Moss waited for the crowd to stop clapping, and he couldn't hold back his tears.

Moss helped the Patriots go unbeaten during the regular season in 2007. The squad did not win the Super Bowl that year, but its 16-0 record was the most dominant in NFL history. One could argue that Brady was at his best as a quarterback when he threw the ball to Moss.

Advertisement