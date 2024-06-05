Randy Orton Doesn't Believe His Record of Youngest WWE World Champion Will Be Broken Soon: Here's Why

Randy Orton is widely regarded as one of the biggest names in the world of professional Wrestling who is competing in WWE. The Apex Predator has managed to conquer every crucial prize that there is in WWE, from becoming WWE champion, WWE United States Champion, Tag Team Champion, Royal Rumble winner, Money in the Bank winner, main event WrestleMania and Summer Slam, and many more.

One such record of The Viper is becoming the youngest WWE champion. Randy Orton defeated Chris Benoit at the Summer Slam and captured the WWE championship at the young age of 24, a record which he still holds. No other superstar has managed to break his record of being the youngest WWE champion, and The Apex Predator; no WWE superstar is anywhere near breaking his record.

Recently, Randy Orton spoke to SportsKeeda WrestleBinge, where he revealed the reason why he thinks his record of becoming the youngest WWE champion will be around for a while.

Orton expressed, “As far as someone becoming the youngest World Heavyweight Champion and taking that from me, I don't see that happening. Only because I think it was a very special circumstance when I became the youngest World Champion."

He continued, "I was 24 years old, and I don't know if there's anyone young enough to make it to that yet. So I think I'm gonna hold that for quite some time, if not from here on out."

Advertisement

Randy Orton reveals his retirement plans

Randy Orton was out of WWE due to his back injury, and before returning to WWE, according to The Viper, he was suggested to be out of WWE and retire. But somehow, he got cleared to compete, and almost 1.5 years later, Apex Predator made his return to WWE Survivor Series War Games 2023 as the last member of team Cody Rhodes.

While talking to SportsKeeda WrestleBinge, Randy Orton revealed his retirement plans if he were forced to retire.

Randy Orton said, “I would have been involved in some way, shape or form with the WWE. I think. I might be wrong but I might be the only guy who's only ever wrestled for one company his entire career. I could be wrong.”

He continued, “So I don’t see any reason why I gotta leave. I see being a part of the WWE family from here on out. And if I wouldn’t have been able to go back to wrestling, I would have been a coach, trained, done something. Maybe an on the road producer."

Advertisement

As of now, Randy Orton has been competing on Blue Brand since he returned to WWE and was part of some of the biggest matches. From competing in a triple threat match for the WWE Undisputed Championship at Royal Rumble 2024, to then competing in a tag team match at Fastlane, and recently at WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024. Randy Orton competed against Gunther in the finals of King of the Ring 2024 but lost the match.

Multiple reports and critics believe WWE is planning something significant for Randy Orton in the future. He will be turning heel and beginning a long-term storyline against WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes. Fans are highly anticipated to see Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes, as they share a long history.

ALSO READ: Former Champion Ready to Step In if Conor McGregor Withdraws from UFC 303? DEETS