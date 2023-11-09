Randy Orton likes interesting tweet about CM Punk's rumored WWE return

CM Punk is currently the most talked about pro wrestler in the industry. Punk’s return rumors are at their peak. Best in the world was last competed in WWE at Royal Rumble 2014. Punk then tried his hands in multiple industries including Hollywood and even competed in UFC in 2016 and 2018.

Survivor Series 2023 is going to be the last pay-per-view of this year and WWE hosting this year's Survivor Series in Chicago the hometown of CM Punk.

Now recently former WWE champion Randy Orton has liked a tweet about CM Punk’s return.

A Twitter (now X) handle by the name of O’Shea Jackson jr said on his Twitter.

“All these experts got your clicks by saying CM Punks definitely coming back. Now it’s CM Punk that gets rejected. Mfs care so much about looking like the first person to get it right, that they don’t care how many times they get it so wrong.”

Indirectly Randy Orton has denied the fact that CM Punk is going to come back in WWE.

CM Punk and Randy Orton wrestled a couple of times including at the showcase of Immortals WrestleMania 27.

WCW veteran wants Randy Orton to end Roman Reigns' iconic championship reign

Former WCW star Disco Inferno recently appeared on the 100th episode of the Keepin' It podcast and discussed the potential of Gunther defeating Roman Reigns to end his iconic undisputed title reign.

Inferno denied the possibility, asserting that he doesn't think Gunther could be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns. According to Inferno, individuals like Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Bron Breakker are more likely candidates to defeat Reigns.

Randy Orton made his last appearance on Raw when he teamed up with Riddle to face the Usos. Orton was previously rumored to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2022, but a back injury prevented him from participating.

The Viper is rumored to make his return to WWE soon, with sightings at the performance center in September fueling speculation. Fans are eagerly anticipating his comeback, with some speculating that it could happen at Survivor Series 2023.

