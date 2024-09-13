Randy Orton Opens Up on Career Plans After WWE; 'I Would Go…'

Randy Orton is 46 years old, and he hasn’t been left with much time for his in-ring career. The Viper has been with the WWE since 2002 and is one of the top superstars on the roster, even when several others came and went up and left.

He was consistent. But what are his plans after WWE? Is The Viper going to pursue his acting career like his other mates or is he going to just be in WWE and play the game till the last day? According to the former WWE Champion, he is going to be in WWE till the last day of his life.

Orton made this revelation while speaking at The Kurt Angle Show. "I don’t know if this is showing my cards or not, but I kind of see myself being with WWE for life. I don’t know why I would go anywhere else,” he said.

He also stated that he has no intentions of taking acting as his next career move as he is not passionate about it, just like John Cena or Batista.

So, Randy Orton is going to stay in WWE till his last day. The 14-time WWE Champion will look to have lesser but important matches now in his career. He recently competed against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship match at Bash in Berlin PLE. Even though he lost, Orton’s popularity remains intact.

He has never been pushed down the card, and in fact, is never taken to be a mid-card wrestler in his career. He has also lost several matches in the last few WWE PLEs, but still, Randy Orton remains one of the biggest superstars in WWE.

Orton’s rivalry with WWE legend John Cena is seen to be one of the greatest stories in WWE. Even though the Viper has lost many encounters against Cena, it doesn’t reduce his aura and the two are now looking at probably their last match at WrestleMania 41 before Cena finally hangs up his boots.

While the match is highly anticipated, there’s no official word from the WWE. Even Cena recently said that he hasn’t ever pitched a match to the WWE, and it’s only when he gets it then that match will be possible. The fans are now eagerly anticipating a WrestleMania 41 match between Cena and Orton. Let’s see if this happens or not.

