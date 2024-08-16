Randy Orton Picks John Cena As His First Choice To Induct Him Into WWE Hall of Fame in the Future

Randy Orton, who has had a remarkable twenty-two-year career in WWE, is a sure bet for the Hall of Fame. Recently, he shared his thoughts on who should induct him in the future. On the latest episode of What Do You Want To Talk About, hosted by Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Orton revealed he would like John Cena to be his Hall of Fame inductee.

"I almost don’t want to say this because I feel like he’d hear it and then feel obligated, but maybe John (Cena) at this point," Orton said. "There are a few reasons, selfishly, because I know that he would knock it out of the park. I know John could do me better justice than just about anybody because John is John."

He further stated that there would be other potential candidates for it, but John Cena would be his first pick if given a choice. Even though he doesn't like saying it and he knows how busy John has been outside the squared circle with his flourishing movie career. He doesn't feel like asking John to do the honor, but possibly he might like to do it.

The 44-year-old Superstar expresses his interest in facing the Leader of Cenation once again in the squared circle before the latter hangs up his boots. He says that he would like to work with Cena once again a couple of times. The eternal enemies crossed paths many times in the late 2000s and early 2010s, to the point that people had had enough of it.

According to him, when people recall their rivalry in the ring, it gives them nostalgic feelings, admitting the feud between Cena and Orton was incredible. Hence, The Viper intends to go back down memory lane by working with John one more time. Probably J ohn Cena vs. Randy Orton could happen on a big stage like WrestleMania .

Cena, however, would want it to happen naturally instead of forcing it, which the fans might like. Randy Orton firmly believes that working with the sixteen-time World Champion is on the cards somewhere down the line.

Seeing one more rivalry between John Cena and Randy Orton would indeed be a treat for wrestling fans, especially people who grew up watching these two legends in the Ruthless Aggression Era and PG Era. Both emerged to the main roster of WWE from the golden batch of OVW alongside Batista and Brock Lesnar.

Both men launched their WWE careers in the same year, 2002, with Randy Orton becoming the youngest World Heavyweight Champion in WWE history in 2004. John, on the other hand, took a year longer to win his first world title at WrestleMania 21.

Given how important Randy Orton is in John Cena's career, he is anticipated to play a pivotal role in his retirement tour starting next year.